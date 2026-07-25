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Lotto draw results, July 24, 2026

By: July 25, 2026

Here are the lotto draw results of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for Friday, July 24, 2026. Check these out.

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Here are the lotto draw results of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for Friday, July 24, 2026.

PCSO lotto games

The PCSO holds five 6-pick number games, the Lotto 6/42, MegaLotto 6/45, SuperLotto 6/49, GrandLotto 6/55, and UltraLotto 6/58 at ₱25 per combination.

All of these number games can be played using the system play (systems 7 to 12), 5 Roll, and Lucky Pick.

The PCSO draws the Lotto 6/42 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and offers an initial jackpot prize of ₱10 million.

The MegaLotto 6/45 is drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with the initial jackpot prize of ₱15 million.

The SuperLotto 6/49, which has an initial jackpot prize of ₱25 million, gets drawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

The sweepstakes office draws the GrandLotto 6/55 every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday with the initial jackpot prize of ₱45 million.

Officials draw the UltraLotto 6/58 on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays with ₱75 million as the initial jackpot prize.

Source: PCSO

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TAGS: gaming, lotto, PCSO
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