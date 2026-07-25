Vice President Sara Duterte. AFP File Photo | Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines – Here are the Sara Duterte impeachment trial Week 3 highlights including prosecution’s request to subpoena Duterte’s bank, tax records.

The House prosecution panel also concluded its presentation of evidence on Article IV involving alleged grave threats.

The week also saw the prosecution’s final witness testify that Duterte’s controversial remarks against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other officials constitute an active assassination plot, while lawmakers rejected the Office of the Vice President’s request for the Senate to shoulder the catering expenses of the defense team.

READ: 71% of adult Filipinos want law, evidence to guide impeachment — Octa

READ: Sara Duterte impeachment trial: Everything you need to know

Key developments

July 20 (Day 7)

The Senate impeachment court granted the prosecution’s request to subpoena Duterte’s bank, tax and AMLC records, citing the precedent set during the 2012 impeachment trial of former Chief Justice Renato Corona.

The subpoenas cover accounts of Duterte, her husband Manases Carpio, their law partnership and 19 companies allegedly linked to them.

The court excluded foreign currency deposits and two companies it found were not sufficiently linked to Duterte.

Senate Clerk of Court Renato Bantug Jr. later confirmed that subpoenas were served on six banks, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the AMLC.

Senate impeachment court spokesperson Regie Tongol disclosed that the court had drafted the core of its ruling before the trial formally opened on July 6.

The defense said it was “shocked” after Senate impeachment court spokesperson disclosed that much of the ruling had already been drafted before the trial formally opened on July 6, although it said it respected the court’s decision.

Defense lawyers maintained that the subpoenas should not be interpreted as proof of wrongdoing and vowed to challenge the evidence when presented.

READ: Highlights: Day 7 of Sara Duterte impeachment trial | July 20, 2026

July 21 (Day 8)

NBI Director Melvin Matibag, the prosecution’s final witness for Article IV (grave threats), testified before the impeachment court.

Senate President Francis Escudero admonished and reminded Matibag to refrain from making public comments about senator-judges.

Matibag said the NBI now considers Duterte’s November 2024 statements as a serious, continuing assassination plot and a national security concern.

He testified that investigators have narrowed the search for the alleged hitman to fewer than 20 persons of interest.

During cross-examination, the defense questioned the basis of the NBI’s conclusions and the evidence linking Duterte to an actual assassination plan.

READ: Highlights: Day 8 of Sara Duterte impeachment trial | July 21, 2026

July 22 (Day 9)

The House prosecution panel formally rested its case on Article IV after concluding Matibag’s testimony.

Prosecutors argued Duterte’s public admission that she had spoken to someone about killing President Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez was sufficient to establish betrayal of public trust.

The prosecution also presented a 2011 video showing Duterte punching a sheriff in Davao and introduced the affidavit of self-confessed Davao Death Squad member Arturo Lascañas to establish what it described as a pattern of violence.

The defense, meanwhile, continued to challenge the prosecution’s theory, maintaining that the evidence failed to prove the existence of an actual assassination conspiracy.

During the week

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian rejected the Office of the Vice President’s request for the Senate to pay for the defense team’s food and catering expenses, citing budget constraints.

Sen. Erwin Tulfo said the Senate majority also opposed the request, warning it could draw scrutiny from the Commission on Audit.

House prosecutor Terry Ridon said granting the request could expose the Senate to possible procurement issues because the OVP wanted to use its own accredited caterer at Senate expense.

Sen. Robin Padilla questioned the prosecution’s role during the trial, drawing criticism from House lead prosecutor Gerville Luistro and private prosecutor Lorna Kapunan, who maintained that prosecutors are duty-bound to advocate for the impeachment complaint.

Sen. Erwin Tulfo also urged senator-judges to avoid using the proceedings to air personal grievances.

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