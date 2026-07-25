LTO revokes license of driver accused of running over CCTO enforcer

A Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) traffic enforcer suffered serious injuries after a white SUV struck and ran over him while he was directing traffic at the busy intersection of Escario Street and Osmeña Boulevard near the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Wednesday morning, July 1. | Contributed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has revoked the driver’s license of the motorist accused of running over a Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) traffic enforcer while the latter was manning traffic in Cebu City earlier this month.

In a decision approved by Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao, the LTO revoked the driver’s license of the driver after finding him administratively liable for Reckless Driving and for being an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle under Republic Act No. 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

The administrative case stemmed from the July 1 incident along Escario Street corner Osmeña Boulevard, where the driver allegedly ignored a traffic enforcer’s lawful signal and struck the officer while he was directing traffic.

READ: Driver faces reckless imprudence raps in Capitol enforcer accident

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Findings of the investigation

According to LTO Region 7, the agency’s investigation found that the driver deliberately disregarded the lawful signal of the CCTO traffic enforcer before hitting the officer, who was then performing official traffic management duties.

The agency also found that he allegedly attempted to flee the scene without rendering assistance after the collision and demonstrated conduct that endangered public safety.

LTO-7 said these findings were based on CCTV footage, police reports, and other documentary evidence presented during the administrative proceedings.

Based on these findings, the agency concluded that the driver was administratively liable for reckless driving and for being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle, resulting in the revocation of his driver’s license.

LTO: Driving is a privilege

LTO-7 Regional Director Atty. Wendel C. Dinglasan said the revocation reflects the agency’s commitment to enforcing accountability and promoting road safety.

READ: LIST: LTO fines for common violations

“The revocation of a driver’s license is reserved for those whose actions clearly show they are no longer fit to exercise the privilege of driving. This decision sends a strong message that LTO will not tolerate reckless, irresponsible, and dangerous behavior on our roads. The safety of the motoring public and our traffic enforcers will always come first,” Dinglasan said.

The office also reiterated that a driver’s license is a privilege rather than a right and that motorists are expected to uphold discipline, responsibility, and respect for traffic laws.

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