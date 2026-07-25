Online prostitution Cebu: NBI arrests man posing as masseuse

The National Bureau of Investigation-Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI-CEVRO) arrested a 36-year-old man after allegedly advertising sexual services disguised as massage therapy through Facebook pages. | Photo courtesy of NBI-CEVRO, Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 36-year-old nursing aide was arrested by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation-Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI-CEVRO) after allegedly advertising sexual services disguised as massage therapy through Facebook pages catering to Cebu-based users.

The arrest stemmed from an entrapment operation conducted last July 20 after the NBI monitored online advertisements that were being used to solicit clients for prostitution under the guise of massage services.

The suspect is currently detained at the NBI-CEVRO detention facility while awaiting inquest proceedings for an alleged violation of Section 4(c)(1) of Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

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Citizen complaints triggered investigation

Investigating Agent Maria Contessa DC. Lastimoso said the operation stemmed from multiple complaints from individuals who claimed they had fallen victim to Facebook pages allegedly being used to facilitate sexual services.

Among the pages placed under surveillance were Habal-Habal Cebu Riders, Mamayutay sa Cebu, and LGBTQ Cebu, which investigators alleged had become platforms for illicit activities.

According to NBI-CEVRO, the investigation formally began on July 13 after a citizen reported suggestive content posted in one of the online community groups.

Surveillance conducted on July 16 and 17 led investigators to identify several users advertising massage services using language and images that appeared inconsistent with legitimate therapeutic massage.

Authorities said the advertisements focused on physical descriptions rather than professional qualifications and directed prospective clients to contact advertisers for off-site appointments.

Entrapment operation

The NBI said one of its operatives contacted the suspect as part of the investigation.

According to the bureau, the suspect allegedly offered several non-traditional services at varying rates during the online conversation before sending explicit materials to the undercover operative.

The exchange prompted authorities to proceed with the entrapment operation that led to his arrest.

Lastimoso said the suspect allegedly charged around ₱3,500 for what was presented as a massage session but which investigators claimed included sexual acts.

“A massage in that category would be around ₱3,500. But that would mean ‘all the way’ or it would involve fellatio,” she said.

She added that the suspect allegedly told investigators he had regular clients and returned to Cebu every month to offer his services.

Alleged extortion scheme

Beyond the alleged prostitution activities, the NBI said complainants also reported being secretly recorded during appointments before being subjected to extortion.

According to Lastimoso, victims alleged that photos and videos were taken without their knowledge while they were asleep or otherwise unaware.

Investigators said the recordings were later allegedly used to blackmail clients by threatening to upload the materials online unless money was paid.

“The reason why we have complainants concerning these pages is because apparently, surreptitiously, kani man gud sila, they would take videos and photos and eventually, they would go back to the client and blackmail. So, it has become a platform for extortion also,” Lastimoso said.

She added that secretly recording intimate encounters may also violate Republic Act No. 9995, or the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act, even when the parties had initially consented to the encounter.

NBI warns page administrators

Lastimoso called on administrators of online community pages to prevent their platforms from being used to advertise illegal activities or facilitate scams.

“The reason why we are really calling the attention of the admin of these pages [is] to please dili nato ni siya gamiton nga vehicle for the scammers to proliferate unya would unjustly enrich themselves through extortion,” she said.

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She also alleged that some social media pages had evolved into platforms for prostitution and extortion, adding that such content remains accessible to minors using social media.

“Actually, if you look at it online, join the group, you can see rampant na jud siyang happening a lot here in our city. It’s actually like a prostitution ring already that’s operating online,” Lastimoso said.

Public health concern

Executive Officer for Operations Atty. Wenceslao Galendez Jr. said the operation also carries public health implications, citing Cebu City’s rising HIV cases.

“Actually, this operation is very important because it involves the rising HIV infection in our city,” Galendez said.

He said authorities believe illegal commercial sex operations conducted through social media could contribute to the continued rise in HIV infections if such activities persist.

Galendez also said authorities believe there may be additional victims who have yet to formally report their experiences because they may be embarrassed to come forward.

The NBI said it will continue monitoring social media platforms to prevent community groups from being used for illegal commercial activities like online prostitution.

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