Kiyapo exits PAR, signal No. 1 still up in parts of N. Luzon

(Image courtesy of PAGASA)

MANILA – Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over several parts of Northern Luzon as Kiyapo (international name Noul) rapidly intensified into a typhoon outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

As of 5 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Kiyapo is located 320 km. west of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph, and moving west-northwest at 25 kph.

PAGASA said Signal No. 1 is still raised over Batanes, the western portion of the Babuyan Islands (Calayan Island, Dalupiri Island, and Fuga Island), the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, and Santa Praxedes), the northern portion of Apayao (Luna and Calanasan), and Ilocos Norte.

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Kiyapo is forecast to move generally northwestward until Sunday towards southern mainland China before turning north-northwestward. It will continue to strengthen in the next 12 hours, before its landfall, Afterwards, Kiyapo is expected to weaken rapidly as it moves further inland.

The weather disturbance is forecast to bring rains with gusty winds over Ilocos Norte, Batanes, and the Babuyan Islands.

Flash floods or landslides are expected during moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, PAGASA said, with minimal to minor threat to life and property due to strong winds.

Kiyapo’s trough will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Cordillera region, the rest of the Ilocos Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

Meanwhile, occasional rains will prevail over Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro due to the southwest monsoon or “habagat.”

The habagat will likewise bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, the Visayas, the rest of Luzon, Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Slight to moderate winds and light to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago, PAGASA said. (PNA)

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