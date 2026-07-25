Kawasan Falls rehab seen to draw more tourists to Cebu

The Kawasan Falls in Badian, Cebu. | CDN Digital File Photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The local government of Badian is optimistic that the planned rehabilitation of Kawasan Falls will help attract more tourists to the town and boost tourism across Cebu once the project is completed.

Mayor Jerome Christian Librando said the goal is to make Kawasan Falls a world-class destination “so that we can compete in the global tourism industry.”

“Panindoton nato [ang Kawasan Falls] kay sama sa murosuroy mo sa laing nasud, other Asean countries, we are far behind already. so as a leader diri sa badian nga temporary nga gihimong leader sa katawhan, I will start now to compete sa international nato nga development, nga ipasigarbo sa atoang nasud pud,” he said.

READ: Kawasan Falls to stay open during rehabilitation

(We must protect and preserve Kawasan Falls because when you visit other countries, particularly our fellow ASEAN nations, you will realize that we have already fallen behind. As the leader of Badian, temporarily entrusted with this responsibility by the people, I want to begin pursuing internationally competitive development so that Badian can become a source of pride for our country.)

Kawasan Nature Park

Librando said the local government plans to transform the Kawasan Falls area into a nature park.

READ: Kawasan Falls receives P110-M rehab aid from Capitol

While they intend to preserve its natural beauty, Librando said there is a need to improve the access roads leading to Kawasan Falls to make the attraction more accessible to visitors.

Rehabilitation works will begin at the entrance of Kawasan Falls in Barangay Matutinao and will extend to the area surrounding the second falls and Kabukalan Spring, located at the highest tier of the waterfall system. Also known as Station 3, the spring feeds the crystal-clear turquoise waters that flow into the Matutinao River.

READ: Badian assures public Kawasan Falls safe despite snake sightings

“Sa entrance lang daan , daku pa kaayo og i-rehab. Dili na masudlan og sakyanan going to the hydro electric power plant, going to Sitio Ylaya,” he said.

(Even at the entrance, extensive rehabilitation is still needed. The road leading to the hydroelectric power plant and Sitio Ylaya is no longer passable to vehicles.)

Librando said the road leading to the first tier of Kawasan Falls stretches about 1.5 kilometers, while the access road to the second falls extends another 700 meters. The road leading to the source at Kabukalan Spring is approximately three kilometers long.

According to Librando, most of the damage in the area was caused by Super Typhoon Odette, which struck Cebu in December 2021.

He said rehabilitation work had already been undertaken in previous years, but many of the repaired sections were damaged again by flooding that followed in the wake of Odette.

Final cost

Librando said the final cost of the project has yet to be determined, as the plans and proposed design have not yet been finalized.

An initial ₱110 million has already been allocated by the Cebu Provincial Government. The local government may provide additional funding if necessary, the mayor said.

“We will start [with the rehabilitation] this year. Amo lang gihuwat nga ma final tanan kay dili ra man… Naa among designer diri and amo pa ipatan-aw sa among municipal engineer. And of course I have to review everything kay gusto nako nga inig reopen sa Kawasan Falls mapasigarbo gyud nato sa atong lungsod sa Badian,” he said.

(We will start this year. We’re just waiting for everything to be finalized because it’s not a simple project. Our designer is here, and we still need to have the plans reviewed by our municipal engineer. Of course, I also have to review everything because I want the reopening of Kawasan Falls to be something we can truly be proud of in our town of Badian.)

READ: DOT eyes stronger cruise tourism in Eastern Visayas

The rehabilitation of Kawasan Falls will be carried out without closing the tourist attraction to visitors.

Librando said Badian remains one of Cebu’s top tourist destinations, noting that photos of Kawasan Falls are prominently displayed at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport to welcome arriving travelers.

Aside from Kawasan Falls, Badian is also home to other popular attractions, including Osmeña Peak and Lambug Beach.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP