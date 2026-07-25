NBI nabs woman posing as beggar for alleged shabu sales near schools, terminal

A woman is detained at the office of the National Bureau of Investigation-Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI-CEVRO) for allegedly selling illegal drugs in Barangay Sambag I, Cebu City. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman who allegedly disguised herself as a beggar while selling shabu was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation-Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI-CEVRO) in Barangay Sambag I, Cebu City.

Authorities said the suspect allegedly sold illegal drugs to public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers, conductors, and students.

The suspect, a resident of Barangay Quiot Pardo, Cebu City, was arrested on July 21 at a former gas station along J. Alcantara Street after she allegedly sold a sachet of suspected shabu to an undercover NBI operative.

READ: Cebu City Inn faces shutdown after alleged drug den raid

She is now undergoing inquest proceedings for the alleged sale and possession of illegal drugs in violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Selling near schools

Executive Officer for Operations Atty. Wenceslao Galendez Jr. said the operation was launched after the bureau received intelligence reports that illegal drugs were being sold near schools and a public transport terminal.

READ: Cebu City lodging house used as drug den, 15 arrested

Galendez said the former gas station had allegedly become a regular venue for illegal drug transactions even though it was no longer operating as a fuel station.

“It was formerly a gas station, but they closed business. And then these illegal drug peddlers or pushers used that gas station for their main business operation,” he said.

READ: Cebu City buy-bust nets woman, ₱3.7M worth of shabu

Galendez said the location raised concern because it is near at least three schools and a bus terminal.

During a week-long surveillance operation and a series of test-buy operations, investigators allegedly found that the suspect’s customers included bus operators, drivers, conductors, and students.

“During our case buildup, we found out, indeed, the people buying drugs from her were bus operators, drivers, bus conductors, students. So, it’s very alarming. That’s why we acted on the information that we received,” Galendez said.

Buy-bust operation

According to the NBI, a poseur-buyer allegedly purchased one sachet of suspected shabu from the suspect at around 5:50 p.m. using marked money. Arresting officers then moved in and apprehended the suspect after receiving the pre-arranged signal.

Authorities recovered six heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, two marked ₱100 bills used in the operation, ₱1,900 in cash, and the suspect’s National ID card.

The seized items were inventoried at the scene in the presence of barangay officials and media representatives to comply with the chain-of-custody requirements under Republic Act No. 9165, the NBI said.

Lab tests

Laboratory examination confirmed that the six sachets, with a combined weight of 0.2477 gram and an estimated street value of ₱1,500, contained methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu.

Forensic examination by the NBI also detected fluorescent powder on the suspect’s hands, indicating that she had handled the marked money used in the buy-bust operation.

The NBI said it coordinated with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) before and after the operation.

Disguised as a beggar

Galendez said investigators observed that the suspect allegedly disguised herself as a beggar while selling illegal drugs in the area.

He said the suspect would simply sit in one place while buyers approached her to purchase the illegal drugs.

“Actually, naa siyay anak nga dala. Dili kaayo klaro ang iyahang style but if the people are really into drugs na, makabalo na nga siya ang person nga duolanan,” he said.

(Actually, she even brings her child with her. Her method isn’t very obvious, but people who are already into drugs know that she’s the person to approach.)

Galendez added that although only six sachets were recovered, authorities considered the operation significant because of its potential impact on public safety.

“It’s not really substantial, but the impact, the threat, the exposure of the young generation, the bus drivers… it’s very dangerous,” he said.

He added that the NBI may conduct additional operations in the area after learning that several individuals were allegedly involved in selling illegal drugs in the vicinity.

Pay debts

In an interview, the suspect admitted selling shabu, claiming she resorted to the activity to pay debts incurred after the death of her eldest child in March.

“Ni-sideline ra ko ana para makabayad ko sa akong utang kay bag-o pa namatay akong anak. Nagkautang kog kwarta para makapalit kog lungon niya,” she said.

(I only did it as a sideline to pay off my debts because my child had just died. I had to borrow money to buy my child’s coffin.)

She also claimed she had only recently started selling drugs and sourced the sachets from Duljo, where she allegedly bought 10 packets before reselling them at a profit.

The suspect likewise claimed she was not the only one selling illegal drugs in the area.

According to the suspect, she sold an average of five sachets a day and claimed that bus drivers she knew would contact her to arrange transactions.

The NBI said it will continue intensifying its anti-illegal drug operations and urged the public to provide information that could help authorities in their campaign against illegal drugs.

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