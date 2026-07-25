First car or First Business Investment? The VinFast VF 5 makes a strong case for both

For many Filipinos, owning a car is no longer just a personal milestone. As traffic congestion and public transportation challenges continue to affect daily commutes, private vehicles have become an increasingly practical necessity. Metro Manila motorists lost an average of 143 hours to traffic in 2025 alone, according to the TomTom Traffic Index. VinFast is positioning its VF 5 electric SUV as a practical option for Filipino first-time car buyers who want a vehicle that can serve both daily personal use and income-generating purposes such as ride-hailing and transport services.

VinFast continues to roll out a complete EV ecosystem, spanning vehicles, charging infrastructure, dealerships, and aftersales support.

Yet despite rising costs and worsening congestion, demand remains strong. Data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed a record 491,395 vehicles sold in 2025, surpassing the 467,252 units sold in 2024 and marking another all time high for the local automotive industry.

At the same time, car ownership has evolved beyond personal mobility. The rise of digital platforms, coupled with the country’s transport challenges, has created new opportunities for Filipinos to turn their vehicles into income generating assets. From ride hailing and shuttle services to tourism transport and other mobility based enterprises, more Filipinos are finding ways to monetize their cars. In fact, a 2025 Ipsos study found that 9.9 million Filipinos now participate in some form of gig work, with many using their own vehicles to supplement their income.

Photo courtesy of Vinfast Philippines

These shifting realities are exactly why VinFast developed electric vehicles that do more than simply get people from one destination to another. Designed to support everyday mobility while enabling new business opportunities, models like the VinFast VF 5 offer first-time buyers the flexibility to own a vehicle that can serve both their daily needs and their long term aspirations.

Built for everyday life

A first car should make everyday journeys easier, and the VF 5 is built with exactly that in mind.

Its compact dimensions make navigating busy city streets and tight parking spaces less stressful, while its elevated SUV stance provides better visibility on the road. Inside, the cabin comfortably seats up to five passengers, making it equally suited for daily commutes, family outings, grocery runs, and weekend road trips.

The VF 5 also comes equipped with a modern digital cockpit and practical features that help make every drive more convenient, whether you’re heading to the office or spending the day with loved ones.

Designed for business opportunities

The same qualities that make the VF 5 practical for everyday driving also make it well suited for business use.

Its all electric powertrain helps reduce fuel and maintenance costs compared to conventional gasoline vehicles, allowing operators to manage day to day operating expenses more efficiently. A driving range of up to 326 km (NEDC) and DC fast charging from 10% to 70% in approximately 33 minutes also help maximize time on the road.

The VF 5’s commercial potential is already being demonstrated in Vietnam, where it serves as the primary vehicle of Green GSM, the country’s all electric ride hailing service. Its deployment at scale reflects how the model is designed not only for personal mobility, but also for demanding daily operations.

Photo courtesy of Vinfast Philippines

Local figures point in the same direction, as EV registrations in the Philippines reached 29,715 units in just the first seven months of 2025, surpassing the entire 24,000-unit total recorded in 2024, according to the Land Transportation Office.4 This growth continues to be supported by the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, which extended zero-tariff rates on EVs and their components through 2028, helping lower ownership costs for operators planning to build or expand all-electric fleets.

For Filipino entrepreneurs exploring ride-hailing or transport-based businesses, the combination of falling costs and accelerating EV adoption makes this an increasingly favorable time to enter the market.

One vehicle, two possibilities

For many buyers, purchasing a first vehicle often comes with a difficult choice: prioritize personal needs today or invest in opportunities for tomorrow.

The VinFast VF 5 shows that the two don’t have to be mutually exclusive. It is practical enough to serve as an everyday family vehicle, yet efficient and dependable enough to support commercial operations. Instead of limiting owners to a single purpose, it adapts to changing needs and different stages of life.

This kind of flexibility is seen through how Filipinos approach earning extra income today. PSA data cited in the 2025 Ipsos ‘Gig Life PH’ study showed that approximately 9.9 million Filipinos (22 percent of the employed population) participate in some form of gig work, with 61 percent doing so part-time to supplement income from a full-time job or an existing business.

Now entering its second year in the Philippines, VinFast continues to roll out a complete EV ecosystem, spanning vehicles, charging infrastructure, dealerships, and aftersales support. The company is backing this with ownership solutions like battery subscription, a resale value guarantee, and free charging on the V-Green network until March 31, 2029, all aimed at easing the transition to electric mobility for Filipino drivers.

Whether your first milestone is owning your first car or launching your first business, the VinFast VF 5 is ready to help you drive both journeys forward.