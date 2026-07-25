Meralco cites fuel costs, weak peso for higher power rates

Customers queue outside a Meralco business center. | Inquirer File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) attributed the recent power rate hikes to higher generation charges resulting from soaring fuel prices, the weakening peso amid the Middle East conflict, and the government’s shift toward natural gas and moratorium on new coal-fired power plants.

Meralco Senior Vice President and Head of Regulatory Management Atty. Jose Ronald V. Valles said in a statement sent to Inquirer.net on Friday that the factors affecting generation charges are beyond the company’s control.

“Power from natural gas is generally more expensive than coal, even before this period of geopolitical tensions,” Valles said.

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He added that the Department of Energy (DOE) directed Meralco to continue sourcing power from natural gas-fired First Gas Sta. Rita to ensure grid security. Meralco sources around 50 percent to 60 percent of its supply requirements from natural gas plants.

“Without these contracted supplies, the Luzon grid could face supply shortages that may result in prolonged power interruptions,” Valles said.

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Meralco is the only distribution utility sourcing power from natural gas plants to bolster Luzon grid security, resulting in higher generation costs than utilities that rely more on coal and lower-cost renewable energy.

Valles said the DOE and ERC tightly regulate electricity procurement through competitive bidding and contract approvals to ensure compliance with the Electric Power Industry Reform Act’s (EPIRA) least-cost mandate. The ERC also ensures utilities pass on only allowable generation costs to consumers.

He added that electricity bills depend on both generation charges and consumption, noting that bills can rise even when rates fall if customers use more power.

Valles also said Meralco’s distribution charges have fallen 18 percent since 2014.

“Customers are paying less today for distribution-related charges that go to Meralco compared with more than a decade ago,” he said.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila food and transport prices rose an average of 4.1 percent and 2.7 percent annually, respectively, while non-agriculture minimum wages increased by about 5.7 percent a year.

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