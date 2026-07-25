Duterte impeachment court resets calendar due to SONA

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MANILA – The Senate impeachment court has revised its trial schedule to make way for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), the minority’s customary response, and the reopening of regular legislative sessions.

According to Presiding Officer Francis Escudero, no trial sessions will be held on July 27 and 28 to accommodate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s SONA and give the Senate minority time to prepare and deliver its contra-SONA.

“So, our next trial date will be on July 29,” Escudero said, adding that proceedings on July 29 and 30 would run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by the Senate session at 4 p.m.

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Beginning in August, the impeachment court will hold trial from Monday to Wednesday, also from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., under the schedule agreed upon by the senator-judges during their caucus.

Escudero said the adjusted timetable would allow the chamber to continue hearing the case against Vice President Sara Duterte while attending to its legislative duties after the opening of the regular session.

READ: ‘Stay tuned for the next chapter’ — PBBM on his forthcoming 2026 Sona

The court also recalled, without prejudice to their reissuance, the subpoenas issued to former Land Bank branch managers Violeta Constantino and Nenita Camposano after the prosecution and defense indicated that their testimony would not yet be taken up.

It likewise received subpoena requests for House records official Marivic Pareja and Commission on Audit personnel Roderick Wamil, which Escudero said would be acted upon “at the proper time.”

Meanwhile, National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag committed to return to the impeachment court on Wednesday at 2 p.m. to continue his testimony through cross-examination, redirect and recross-examination, and questioning by senator-judges.

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