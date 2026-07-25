3 killed in string of Bukidnon shootings

A 34-year-old woman was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen while riding her motorcycle alone in Quezon, Bukidnon, on Friday morning, July 24. The victim was rushed to the Quezon Health Infirmary but was declared dead on arrival (PHOTO by Quezon Municipal Police Station)

VALENCIA CITY, Bukidnon — Three people were killed in separate shooting incidents across Bukidnon over three days, prompting police to launch investigations and manhunts for the suspects, authorities said Friday.

The latest victim, a 34-year-old woman, was shot dead while riding her motorcycle in Quezon town on Friday morning.

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Lt. Col. Erwin Naelga, Quezon police chief, said the woman was on her way to the town center when two unidentified gunmen waylaid her.

One of the suspects shot her twice in the head before fleeing toward the interior of Barangay San Jose.

She was rushed to the Quezon Health Infirmary Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Crime scene investigators recovered two fired .45-caliber cartridge cases at the site.

Police have launched hot pursuit operations against the suspect.

The killing came a day after a 36-year-old bread vendor was shot dead in Sitio Salumayag, Barangay Halapitan, San Fernando.

Investigators said the suspect was allegedly venting his rage following a domestic dispute when he attacked the victim.

In Valencia City on Wednesday, July 22, a 31-year-old delivery driver was killed following a road rage incident in Barangay Vintar.

The victim, who was driving an Isuzu Elf truck along Kapalong Road, had asked a motorcyclist carrying his wife and daughter to yield after failing to stay in his lane.

The request reportedly angered the motorcyclist, who later confronted and shot the driver while he was unloading deliveries at a store in Purok 5.

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