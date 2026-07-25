Basak Pardo fire displaces 13 families, damages 7 houses

Firefighters work to supress the fire that erupted in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City, on Friday evening, July 24. | Photo courtesy of BFP R7 Cebu City FS

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thirteen families, or 45 individuals, were displaced after a late-night fire damaged at least seven houses along Jumalon Street in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City, on Friday, July 24.

Initial reports from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) and the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) showed that three houses were destroyed, while two sustained partial damage. The two other affected houses were owned by absentee owners.

According to the Cebu City government’s initial report, the Cebu City Fire Station said it received the alarm at 10:25 p.m. and raised the first alarm upon arriving at the scene at 10:30 p.m.

READ: Tisa, Cebu City fire causes P4.5M in damage

Firefighters placed the blaze under control by 11:15 p.m. and declared the fire out at 11:45 p.m.

Families evacuated

Authorities said the fire affected seven households, comprising 13 families or a total of 45 individuals.

READ: Cebu City fires: 9 families, dozens affected in Apas, Bacayan

Among those affected were six family sharers, while two of the affected structures were owned by absentee owners, according to the city’s initial assessment.

The displaced residents were temporarily housed at the Basak Pardo Barangay Hall as of Saturday, July 25.

Following the incident, the DSWS conducted intake interviews, validation, and damage assessment of the affected families.

The city government also began providing hot meals, with food assistance intended to cover their needs for three days.

Aid recommended

Based on its initial assessment, the DSWS recommended the distribution of relief goods and financial assistance to affected families and property owners.

It recommended providing ₱20,000 each to owners of totally and partially damaged structures, ₱10,000 to sharer families, and ₱5,000 to owners of affected structures who were absent during the incident.

The DSWS also recommended the provision of housing materials to owners of the affected structures.

Under investigation

Authorities have yet to determine where the fire started.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the cause of the blaze, the circumstances surrounding the incident, and the exact amount of property damage remain under investigation.

No injuries or fatalities had been reported in the initial reports released by the Cebu City government and the Cebu City Fire Station.

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