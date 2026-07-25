SONA 2026: Key milestones to watch ahead PBBM’s report

STATE OF THE NATION. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during an event at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on July 21, 2026. Marcos is expected to highlight the administration’s efforts to curb corruption, sustain economic growth, protect Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, and strengthen social protection programs when he delivers his 5th State of the Nation Address on Monday (July 27). (Screengrab from RTVM)

MANILA – Anti-corruption initiatives, economic continuity, and national territorial defense are projected to take center stage as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. gets ready to present his penultimate State of the Nation Address (Sona) on July 27, 2026.

During a press encounter in Mabalacat City, Pampanga on Friday, President Marcos shared that his address is over 90 percent finished, though it remains open to final adjustments.

He said he would discuss the government’s efforts to “navigate this very difficult period” in Philippine history, as the country faces various external challenges, including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Other key developments to watch are the government’s response to concerns surrounding the state-funded flood control projects, the country’s economic trajectory following its achievement of upper middle-income status, and continuing efforts to assert Philippine rights and jurisdiction over its maritime territories.

READ: Sona 2026: Marcos enters final two years with key bills pending

Flood mitigation and accountability

Flood mitigation remains a major concern as the government continues its investigation against government officials and contractors allegedly linked to the anomalous flood control projects.

“Mahiya naman kayo (Shame on you)!” is a catchphrase used by the President during his 4th SONA last year to call out government officials involved in corruption related to flood control projects.

Marcos has repeatedly vowed to ensure that public funds allocation for infrastructure projects produce tangible and meaningful results.

Following concerns over the implementation and effectiveness of some flood control projects, the President has committed to strengthening monitoring mechanisms and holding accountable those responsible for irregularities.

Government initiatives include the launch of the online “Sumbong sa Pangulo” platform and the establishment of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure, which concluded its operations on March 31.

Economic gains

The Philippines’ economic performance and development outlook are also expected to be among the highlights of the President’s annual address.

Marcos’ recent foreign trips have focused on attracting more investments, creating jobs, expanding industries, and strengthening key sectors as the country continues its development trajectory after attaining upper-middle-income status.

He is expected to present the government’s economic agenda for the succeeding years, as the country continues to face domestic and global challenges.

READ: Malacañang promises ‘simple yet dignified’ Sona 2026

Defending PH interests

The assertion of Philippine sovereignty and sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea is another major national issue expected to receive attention.

Marcos has continued to uphold the country’s maritime rights by pursuing diplomatic and legal avenues that are consistent with international law.

On July 20, or just a week before the President delivers his 5th SONA, tensions flared anew after a Philippine Navy (PN) sailor sustained head injuries when he was struck with a wooden baton by a member of the China Coast Guard (CCG) during a confrontation near Ayungin Shoal.

The incident highlighted the continuing challenges in the West Philippine Sea despite the government’s efforts to safeguard the country’s maritime interests and ensure the safety of Filipinos in the disputed waters.

Following the CCG’s assault on the PN personnel at Ayungin Shoal, Marcos summoned Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan to Malacañan Palace in Manila on July 20 to raise the matter and express his intent to “reset” the ties between the two nations.

Concerned government agencies continue to monitor developments in the maritime domain and strengthen efforts to safeguard Filipino fishermen, protect national resources, and uphold the country’s rights.

READ: ‘Stay tuned for the next chapter’ — Marcos on his forthcoming 2026 Sona

Support for vulnerable sectors

Social protection programs remain a major component of government efforts to assist vulnerable sectors, including low-income households, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities affected by economic challenges.

Amid global uncertainties, including the impact of tensions in the Middle East, the administration has introduced measures aimed at cushioning possible effects on Filipino consumers, workers, and industries.

On March 24, Marcos signed Executive Order (EO) 110, declaring a state of national energy emergency as part of measures to address potential disruptions caused by the Middle East crisis.

EO 110 also established the Unified Package for Livelhoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) framework, a comprehensive, whole-of-government initiative intended to strengthen energy security and ensure continuity of economic activities.

Marcos is expected to provide updates on the number of beneficiaries served, improvements in program deliver, and measures to ensure that assistance reaches those most in need.

When Marcos delivers his 5th Sona, the public is expected to hear updates not only on government achievements but also on strategies to address continuing challenges affecting national development, security, and the welfare of Filipinos. (PNA)

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