SC: Sale of land valid despite wrong lot number in deed

Supreme Court En Banc session hall (File photo)

MANILA – The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday said a land sale remains valid even if the deed of sale identifies the wrong property, provided the parties’ true intent can be clearly established.

The court said the deed may be reformed to reflect the parties’ actual agreement.

In a decision penned by Associate Justice Henri Jean Paul B. Inting, the Supreme Court upheld the sale of a 491-square-meter property in Cebu City between buyers Genara and Felipe Abay Sr. and sellers Crispin Caballes and the heirs of Trinidad Caballes-Gallardo.

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The property formed part of the estate of Margarita Lopez, who had nine children, including Crispin and Trinidad.

Before purchasing the property, the Abays visited the site with Crispin and Tomas Gallardo, one of Trinidad’s heirs. During the visit, Crispin and Tomas showed them the land’s boundaries.

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Tomas later helped the Abays build a concrete fence around it. The Abays openly occupied the property for about 20 years. Their possession was disrupted when workers of spouses Jacinto and Chiok Ngo Lim Young entered the property, destroyed the fence, and built their own posts.

The Abays discovered that a title over the property had been issued in the Youngs’ name. This prompted them to file a complaint before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) to cancel the title.

The Gallardos challenged this, arguing that the documents the Abays presented referred to a different lot, Lot No. 6036-B, and not the lot they were occupying, which was Lot No. 7. While both lots were located in the same area, they were separate properties and were not beside each other.

The Gallardos also claimed that the 1982 Extrajudicial Settlement and Sale executed by Crispin and two of his siblings in favor of the Abays was forged. They argued that the controlling document was the 1999 Extrajudicial Settlement and Deed of Absolute Sale executed by Margarita’s other children in favor of the Youngs.

The Youngs supported the Gallardos’ position and maintained that they were buyers in good faith.

The RTC ruled in favor of the Abays and upheld the 1982 sale involving the shares of Crispin and his siblings and held that the Youngs should have investigated the property’s status before buying it, especially since there were already structures on the land.

The Court of Appeals, however, reversed the RTC’s ruling.

The SC disagreed with the appellate court and reinstated the RTC’s ruling, citing that under the Civil Code, a written document may be corrected when, because of a mistake, it does not express the parties’ actual agreement.

The SC reiterated its rulings in previous cases where a deed of sale failed to accurately describe the land intended by the parties. In these situations, the sale remains valid, and the contract may be corrected to reflect the parties’ true agreement.

The SC stressed that people usually buy property based on what they see on the ground, such as its boundaries, landmarks, and improvements, not just its technical lot number. Ordinary buyers cannot be expected to identify property based only on survey descriptions or legal documents.

The SC also ruled that the Youngs were not buyers in good faith.

Long before they bought the property in 1999, the Abays had openly occupied it and enclosed it with a concrete fence. A simple inspection of the property or inquiry would have revealed these facts. Because the Youngs failed to take these steps, they could not claim good faith to defeat the Abays’ earlier rights.

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