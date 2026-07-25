LOOK: Bogo City track oval takes shape as construction progresses

The new track oval of Bogo in northern Cebu takes shape. | City Government of Bogo FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Bogo City in northern Cebu will soon have its own rubberized track oval where athletes can train and compete.

Construction of the facility is currently underway on a 20-hectare city-owned property in Barangay Cogon.

A view of the nearly completed bleachers | City Government of Bogo FB

According to an advisory from the Bogo City government, the project will feature a European-standard track oval, a football field, grandstand, long jump facilities, and several parking areas.

READ: Capitol: Mega Food Hub stays in Naga, Mega Stadium eyed for Bogo

“LGU-funded ang pagpaubra niini ug ang full operation unya niini idumala sa lokal nga pangagamhanan ning Dakbayan diin open kini alang sa atuang mga kaigsuonang sa syudad,” read part of the advisory.

(The construction of this facility was funded by the local government unit (LGU), and once it becomes fully operational, it will be managed by the city government. It will be open to all our fellow residents of the city.)

Another view of the ongoing track oval construction. | City Government of Bogo FB

The 400-meter rubberized track oval will also serve as a venue for major sporting events, as the city aims to host competitions such as the Cebu Provincial and Regional Sports Meets, including the CVIRAA, and eventually even the Palarong Pambansa.

“Kini nga breakthrough project mag-abli sa pultahan sa dugang nga promosyon sa Sports Tourism ug mahimong usa ka dugang nga lugar sa pagbansay sa mga lokal nga aspiring talented athletes,” the city government said.

(This breakthrough project will open the doors to further promotion of sports tourism and will serve as an additional training venue for local aspiring and talented athletes._

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP