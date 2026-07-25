Fist of Fury 12: Bacaro, Injampa make weight for WBF title duel 

Carlo Bacaro (leftmost) and Channarong Imjanpa (2nd from right) pose with boxing promoter Lorenzo Chao Sy (holding the WBF) belt along with fight officials. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s Carlo “Brown Sugar” Bacaro and Thailand’s Channarong Injampa both made weight during the official weigh-in for “Fist of Fury 12: Cebu Clash 2026” on Saturday, July 25, at Ringside Fitness Center inside Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Bacaro and Injampa each tipped the scales at 146.2 pounds, making their bout official for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Silver welterweight championship that will headline the fight card set on Sunday, July 26, at the Robinsons Galleria Atrium.

The card is promoted by Chao Sy International Promotions in partnership with Hong Kong-based Verano Boxing Promotions and Ringside Fitness Gym.

READ: Fist of Fury 12 full fight card announced

The 26-year-old Bacaro enters the title fight with a 14-2 record highlighted by eight knockouts and will be looking to bounce back from his lone defeat earlier this year in Japan. Across the ring is the battle-tested Injampa, who brings a 21-25 slate with 15 knockouts, hoping to spoil the hometown favorite’s bid for regional glory.

“I can’t promise a knockout, but I will do my best to win this title,” said Bacaro.

“It feels good to be back here in Cebu. The last time i fought here was in 2024. Now that I’m back, i’m excited to see many Cebuanos, especially family. I promise everyone a good fight.”

For his part, Injampa vowed to bring home the title.

“I trained hard and worked hard for this fight. So, I can promise everyone a great fight tomorrow. I will do my best to bring home the title to Thailand.”

READ: Chao Sy, Verano Boxing Gym join forces for ‘Fist of Fury 12’

Also present during the weigh-in was Cebuano boxing promoter, Lorenzo “Chao” Sy of the Chao Sy International Promotions, Jake Verano of the Verano Boxing Promotions, along with WBF supervisor Alvin Go.

Sy promised Cebuano boxing fans who will watch tomorrow a slambang affair, featuring fighters who vowed to give their all in the ring.

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“As always, I make sure that the boxing events I promote will feature quality fights even if this one is free to the public. This one promises two determined boxers who badly wants to win the WBF title,” said Sy.

Also seeing action in the undercard of Fist of Fury 12 are Saagar Pradhan against Chan Sala, Ken Danila versus Jeffrey Stella, Junibert Bantay against Joseph Lanat, Jaervi Hernani versus Norman Rusiana, Wengel Mendoza versus Alvin Yongco, and Robertjon Seares against Junriel Navares as Cebu hosts another night of professional boxing.

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