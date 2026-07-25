PH on track to resume exporting blue crabs to US — agri chief

EB Magalona blue crabs — Ronnie Baldonado file photo

BACOLOD CITY — Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the Philippines is on track to resume exports of blue swimming crabs to the US before the year’s end, citing US decision allowing the country to reapply for market access.

According to Laurel, they had a discussion about the issue with Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the latter’s visit to Malacañang on Wednesday.

“They are aware of it, and we were given the opportunity to reapply,” Laurel said during a visit to Negros Occidental on Friday, July 24.

READ: Negros town forms task force for local crab industry amid US export ban

He said the Philippines plans to submit its application no later than September and hopes to secure approval before yearend.

Laurel said he is optimistic because the government has already taken steps to strengthen marine mammal protection, particularly for dolphins, whose conservation was at the center of the US ban.

He said an inter-agency task force has been formed to monitor dolphin populations and ensure they are protected.

READ: Philippines seeks to negotiate with US to lower tariff – envoy

The US suspended imports of Philippine blue swimming crabs effective June 11 after determining that the country had failed to demonstrate compliance with US marine mammal conservation and fisheries monitoring requirements.

US authorities cited the lack of adequate marine mammal bycatch monitoring, mandatory reporting systems for marine mammal injuries or deaths linked to fishing activities, and conservation measures consistent with American regulations.

Meanwhile, Negros Occidental Third District Rep. Javier Miguel Benitez voiced support for the proposed Negros Occidental Blue Swimming Crab Sustainability and Management Ordinance of 2026, saying it would help address the concerns raised by US regulators and protect the province’s crab industry.

“When the crab industry hurts, my constituents hurt,” Benitez said during a public hearing at the Provincial Capitol on Friday.

His district includes E.B. Magalona, considered the province’s blue swimming crab capital, as well as the cities of Silay and Victorias and a crab processing plant in Talisay.

According to Benitez’s office, about 90 percent of Philippine blue swimming crab exports are shipped to the United States. Since the ban took effect, the farmgate price in Tomongtong, E.B. Magalona, has dropped from P250 to P110 per kilo, while some crab-picking plants have ceased operations.

READ: DA seeks to restore US market access for local blue crab

Even before the export ban, annual blue swimming crab production had declined from more than 4,000 metric tons in 2015 to fewer than 1,800 metric tons last year.

Benitez noted that the US did not question the safety of Philippine crab products but the country’s fisheries monitoring and documentation system.

He said the proposed ordinance would establish the reporting and monitoring mechanisms required by US authorities, protect berried crabs throughout the supply chain, and provide livelihood support for fisherfolk.

The lawmaker also urged provincial officials to adopt a uniform minimum size requirement, settle how crabs are measured, establish a legally supported closed season in coordination with municipalities, and enforce national gear regulations while helping fishers transition to compliant equipment.

He further called for dedicated funding for the proposed crab sustainability trust fund and the creation of a reliable boat-to-market documentation system to ensure fisheries data would meet US standards.

READ: PhilExport-Negros: US ban on Philippine blue crab imports threatens livelihoods

Beyond the ordinance, Benitez pledged to push in the House of Representatives for the country’s reapplication to the US market, seek adequate funding for the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) under the new Negros Island Region, and support amendments to the Fisheries Code following a court ruling that opened municipal waters to commercial fishing vessels.

“You will have my full cooperation, in this hall and in Congress,” Benitez said.

The public hearing was attended by members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, BFAR officials, and stakeholders from the blue swimming crab industry, including fisherfolk, crab pickers, buyers, and processors. /das

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