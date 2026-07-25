Suganob climbs anew in WBO world rankings ahead of Sept. 12 bout

Regie Suganob | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholano boxing star Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob is now one step closer to another world title opportunity after climbing from No. 3 to No. 2 in the latest World Boxing Organization (WBO) light flyweight (108-pound) rankings.

Suganob, the pride of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, climbed to the No. 2 spot in the wake of former WBO No. 1 contender Erik Badillo’s first professional defeat.

The previously unbeaten Mexican was stopped via technical knockout by WBC World Light Flyweight Champion Shokichi Iwata on July 20 in Japan, opening the door for movement in the WBO rankings.

With Badillo expected to drop further in the standings, Suganob is now in prime position to reclaim the WBO’s No. 1 contender spot.

If the Bohol native succeeds in his highly anticipated world title eliminator rematch against former IBF light flyweight world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga on Sept. 12, he could strengthen his case for a world title showdown with unified WBO and WBA Light Flyweight Champion Rene Santiago of Puerto Rico.

READ: Suganob-Nontshinga rematch set on Sept. 12 in Bohol

Suganob-Nontshinga rematch

The rematch with Nontshinga will take place in Bohol, giving Suganob the advantage of fighting in front of his hometown supporters.

Suganob sports an 18–1 (win-loss) record with seven knockouts.

This isn’t the first time Suganob climbed this high in the world rankings. In fact, somewhere in 2024, he clinched the top spot of the WBO world rankings, but a world title shot never came for him as Iwata chose another path to defend his WBO world title.

READ: Charly Suarez, camp push for Emanuel Navarrete title rematch

Suganob’s September bout also offers the “Filipino Phenom” a chance to avenge the controversial unanimous decision loss he suffered to the South African in their first meeting in 2023 in East London, Eastern Cape.

A victory over Nontshinga would mark another major step in Suganob’s pursuit of a second world title shot and move him closer to realizing his dream of becoming the Philippines’ next boxing world champion.

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