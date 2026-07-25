Still probing Taguig ‘ghost’ projects to reach ‘conclusion’ — Lacson

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, in a social media post on Saturday, July 25, 2026, announces that his team is working this weekend to continue their investigation of alleged ghost projects in Taguig. — Photo from Ping Lacson/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said Saturday that his team continues to work on the investigation of alleged anomalous flood control projects in Taguig City, remarking that the goal is “to reach a logical conclusion.”

Last week, Lacson revealed he was already gathering “informants and witnesses” on the alleged corruption, saying that Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano belongs in jail. This statement occurred amid an escalating feud between the two senators after Cayetano claimed that Lacson and Senator Erwin Tulfo’s net worth had doubled.

READ: Lacson says Cayetano belongs in QC jail for alleged corruption

As Lacson posted a series of updates on the investigations, he said that they haven’t “slowed down” even working on a Saturday.

“WORKING ON A WEEKEND: today, a Saturday, we haven’t slowed down in following up the leads to maintain the momentum gained since we started investigating the anomalous slope protection and drainage projects in Taguig,” Lacson wrote in a post on X.

“Our goal is to reach its logical conclusion,” he added.

Taguig ghost projects evidence

Lacson on Friday hinted of a lot of “damning evidence” on his investigations, saying that the “plot thickens,” “the list lengthens,” and “the case strengthens.”

READ: Lacson: More ‘damning evidence’ in Taguig projects

He also said that his team found three P100-million additional slope protection projects for a total of P2.385 billion in insertions under the 2025 General Appropriations Act.

“Two items appear to be double appropriations, involving two (2)-P100M for the same slope protection project. One of the two must be ghost,” he said in a separate post on X.

READ: Taguig ‘ghost projects’ probe identifies 3 alleged bagmen — Lacson

His first update on alleged ghost projects in Taguig City involved documenting two case studies with “too many” P100-million slope protection and drainage projects, which cost P2.085 billion out of the P6.79 billion budget insertions under the 2025 national budget.

Last Sunday, Cayetano said there were no ghost projects in Taguig City, his family’s bailiwick.

The Inquirer has sought Cayetano’s comment on Lacson’s latest post and has yet to receive a response. /das

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