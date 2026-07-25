Talisay hit-and-run: Hunt on for drivers in separate crashes

Two separate hit-and-run incidents were recorded in Talisay City, Cebu on July 21 and 22. The first incident in Barangay Linao (left) and second in Barangay Lawaan 1 (right). | Screengrab from Samsam Gullas FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas has ordered authorities to identify two motorists involved in separate hit-and-run incidents on the national highway in Barangays Lawaan 1 and Linao.

In a recent social media post, Gullas said both cases remain under investigation, with the drivers involved yet to identify themselves or report to authorities.

“I have directed our traffic czar, Joy Tumulak, to exhaust all available means to identify those responsible and ensure that they are held accountable,” the mayor said.

Linao hit-and-run

The first incident occurred on the national highway in Barangay Linao on Tuesday, July 21 around 8:49 a.m.

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The footage showed a motorcycle attempting to maneuver across traffic lanes when another motorcycle, whose rider was wearing a green jacket, struck it.

The collision caused both motorcycles to lose balance, throwing both of its occupants onto the road. A red helmet was also seen dislodged from one of the riders and rolling onto the highway.

The rider in the green jacket briefly regained control of the motorcycle and looked back on the victim but did not stop to render assistance.

Instead, the rider accelerated and fled the scene, leaving the crashed motorcycle and its driver in the middle of an active traffic lane as passing vehicles maneuvered around it.

Lawaan 1 collision

In a separate incident on the national highway in Barangay Lawaan 1 on Wednesday, July 22, CCTV footage showed a cyclist traveling on the road as traffic flowed normally.

Moments later, a motorcycle made a sharp turn, nearly clipping a passing jeepney before hitting the cyclist.

The motorcycle rider then sped away without stopping.

The footage showed another man aboard a bicycle attempting to call the fleeing rider before stopping to help the injured cyclist.

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Appeal for witnesses

Gullas appealed to the public to help investigators by providing dashcam footage, CCTV recordings, or any information that could help identify the vehicles and motorists involved.

He encouraged witnesses to coordinate with the City of Talisay-Traffic Operations and Development Authority or the local traffic police.

“Your cooperation can go a long way in ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice,” he said.

The mayor also urged motorists involved in road crashes to face their responsibilities instead of fleeing the scene.

“Sa atong mga motorista, kung maapil mo sa usa ka aksidente sa dalan, palihug pagpakita og responsibilidad. Ang pag-angkon sa inyong sayop ug pag-atubang sa hustisya mao ang husto nga buhaton. Ang pag-ikyas dili makasulbad sa problema, gadugang ra kini,” Gullas said.

(To our motorists, if you are involved in a road accident, please show responsibility. Admitting your mistake and facing justice is the way to go. Escaping will not solve but only compound the problem.)

Irresponsible motorists, he added, should not be allowed to inconvenience law-abiding vehicle owners and innocent road users.

Investigation ongoing

As of this writing, authorities have yet to give an update on the situation of the victims and the identification of drivers involved in both incidents.

Gullas said traffic police are continuing their investigation as city officials work to identify the drivers and hold them accountable

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