Hit-and-run: What drivers must do after a road crash — and what they risk by fleeing

CDN Digital graphic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — When a road accident happens, a driver’s responsibility does not end with the collision.

Recent hit-and-run incidents in Talisay and Cebu City have renewed attention on what motorists are legally required to do after a crash — and the consequences they may face if they flee the scene.

In separate interviews with CDN Digital, officials from the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) and the Cebu City Police Office’s Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) reminded motorists that failing to fulfill their legal obligations after a road crash could expose them to criminal charges, administrative penalties, and even the revocation of their driver’s license.

The reminder came after separate hit-and-run incidents were reported on the national highway in Barangays Linao and Lawaan 1 in Talisay City, where the motorists involved allegedly fled after colliding with another motorcycle and a bicycle, respectively.

READ: After Minglanilla collision: Gungun Gica visits HPG-7

It also follows the recent revocation of a driver’s license by the LTO after an SUV driver allegedly ran over a Cebu City Transportation Office traffic enforcer and allegedly attempted to flee.

What makes a case a ‘hit-and-run’?

According to LTO-7, a hit-and-run occurs when a driver involved in a road accident leaves the scene without fulfilling the responsibilities required by law.

While many associate hit-and-run cases with collisions between two moving vehicles, the agency said they may also involve a vehicle striking a pedestrian or damaging stationary property, such as a post or other roadside infrastructure.

The agency said what distinguishes a hit-and-run is a driver’s decision to abandon the victim or damaged property instead of fulfilling the responsibilities required by law.

READ: LTO revokes license of driver accused of running over CCTO enforcer

What drivers are required to do

LTO-7 said Section 55 of Republic Act No. 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, requires motorists involved in road accidents to remain at the scene, present their driver’s license, provide their true name and address, identify the vehicle owner, and ensure that injured persons receive the necessary assistance.

Traffic investigator Police Staff Sgt. Jacinto A. Arnado Jr. of the CCPO Traffic Enforcement Unit likewise advised motorists to stop immediately after an accident and avoid leaving the scene.

He said drivers should immediately seek assistance from traffic enforcers or police officers, who will document the incident, examine the vehicles, record license and registration details, and prepare a sketch of the crash scene.

Arnado said this documentation becomes important should the incident later become the subject of court proceedings.

Possible liabilities for fleeing

LTO-7 said drivers who abandon accident victims may face more than just traffic violations.

Under Republic Act No. 4136, leaving the scene after causing an accident may be treated as reckless driving once it is established that the driver was at fault.

Depending on the extent of the damage or injuries, drivers may face charges such as reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property, physical injuries, or homicide. They may also face fines ranging from ₱2,000 to ₱500,000, depending on the applicable offense.

In addition, a driver who abandons an injured victim may also be prosecuted for Abandonment of One’s Own Victim under Article 275 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes a person who fails to assist someone they have accidentally injured.

LTO-7 also cited Republic Act No. 10930, which provides that a driver’s license may be revoked for four years if a court finds the motorist negligent or at fault in cases where the accident results in death, the loss or permanent loss of use of a body part, blindness, insanity, imbecility, impotence, or incapacity to work for more than 90 days.

When can a driver leave?

LTO-7 clarified that the law recognizes limited situations where a driver may temporarily leave the scene without the incident being considered a hit-and-run.

Under Section 55 of Republic Act No. 4136, a driver may leave if they are in imminent danger of serious harm because of the accident, if they are reporting the incident to the nearest law enforcement officer, or if they are seeking a physician or nurse to assist the victim.

However, the agency said the driver must still return and fulfill the duty to assist.

Should vehicles be moved?

According to Arnado, vehicles involved in a collision should remain in their original positions until traffic investigators complete the scene sketch.

Only after the documentation has been finished should the vehicles be moved to prevent obstruction of traffic.

For incidents involving only damage to property, the parties are advised to proceed to the Traffic Enforcement Unit office at the South Road Properties (SRP) for further investigation and the issuance of a police report.

If injuries are involved, investigators continue gathering statements from the parties before completing the report.

Road safety begins with responsibility

Beyond the legal consequences, Arnado said the best way to deal with road accidents is to prevent them from happening in the first place.

He reminded motorists to obey traffic rules, avoid speeding, and never drive while sleepy or under the influence of alcohol.

LTO-7, meanwhile, reminded motorists involved in road crashes to fulfill their legal obligations, assist injured persons when necessary, and cooperate with authorities./with a report from Emmariel Ares