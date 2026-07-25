Cebu City All-Stars etch history in EASL Hong Kong

Cebu City All-Stars players and coaching staff along with CCSC officials pose for a group photo during the awarding | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City All-Stars once again showcased the exceptional talent of Cebuano youth basketball players after capturing the championship of the inaugural East Asia Super League (EASL) Future Champions Elite Championship held at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong on Saturday, July 25.

Representing the Philippines, the Cebu City All-Stars completed a historic campaign by defeating Macau, 61–52, in the championship game to become the first-ever champions of the tournament.

Under the guidance of head coach Joel Co and EASL Future Champions Director Michael Olson, the Cebu City All-Stars bounced back from an opening-game loss to the Hong Kong A-City Dragons.

READ: EASL Future Champions Tournament: How the Cebu Elite All-Stars was formed

They responded with back-to-back victories over Macau and the Hong Kong B-Jungle Kings to finish the elimination round with a 2–1 record, earning a spot in the championship game.

In the finals, Cebu made the most of its opportunity by defeating Macau once again to secure the historic title.

Leading the championship run was Kent Luther Labitad of Barangay Ermita who poured a game-high 22 points in their championship match. He then nabbed the Most Valuable Player (MVP) after an outstanding performance throughout the competition.

Venz Luiz Nadela of Barangay Sambag also earned a spot on the Mythical Five in recognition of his consistent and impressive performance during the tournament.

Labitad led Team Cebu City All-Stars in the championship match after pouring in a game-high 22 points.

Also contributing to the Cebu City All-Stars’ championship campaign were Dwyane Rojo, Dereck William Wenceslao, Brix Hernando, Kieffer Villarin, Duke Tadlas, Domenic De Asis, and Ian Inocencio.

Cebu All-Stars players selected to training camp

Following their successful campaign in Hong Kong, five members of the Cebu City All-Stars were selected to participate in an international training camp in Okinawa, Japan, at the end of August.

The players will undergo advanced training and compete against some of the top youth teams from different countries across Asia.

The five selected players are Kent Luther Labitad of Barangay Ermita, Dereck William Wenceslao of Barangay Tisa, Dwyane Rojo of Barangay Labangon, Domenic De Asis of Barangay Labangon, and Venz Luiz Nadela of Barangay Sambag II.

Just last April, these players were merely tryout hopefuls when the EASL initiated its Future Champions program here in Cebu instead of Manila. From over 400 hopefuls, they were cut to 40 players and underwent an eight-week training camp capped with a championship game where the top 10 and five reserves were selected to represent the Cebu City All-Stars.

No less than Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejano watched and cheered for the Cebu City boys on the sideline and witnessed how they etched history in Cebu’s vibrant basketball scene.

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