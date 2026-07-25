San Beda flies to Spain a day after FilOil finals sweep by JRU

San Beda Red Lions players huddle up | San Beda Red Lions Facebook page photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Just a day after suffering a stunning sweep at the hands of underdog Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup Finals, reigning NCAA men’s basketball champion San Beda University wasted no time shifting its focus to a bigger goal.

The Red Lions flew to Málaga, Spain, for their annual overseas training camp, determined to regroup and prepare for their NCAA Season 102 title defense after falling short in the country’s premier preseason tournament.

READ: JRU sweeps San Beda for Filoil preseason title

San Beda heads to Spain for training camp

Photos shared by one of San Beda’s sports pages, Pula, showed the entire team, composed of 18 players and the coaching staff, posing for photos upon their arrival in Spain, barely 24 hours after absorbing their Finals defeat. JRU, powered by Cebuano standout Lawrence Mangubat, completed the sweep behind a 27-point performance from the Finals MVP.

San Beda said many times that their Spain training camp remains a crucial part of the program’s preparation, saying the team has already put the finals loss behind them and is fully focused on the challenges ahead.

Veteran head coach Yuri Escueta, in an interview with another media outlet, acknowledged that San Beda faces a different landscape this season after several key players from last year’s championship squad graduated. He added that the pressure that comes with being the defending champions.

Escueta is also preparing the Red Lions to move forward without Nygel Gonzales, who continues to recover from an ACL injury. Despite the setback, he believes the absence of one of the team’s key players creates an opportunity for the rest of the roster to elevate their game and embrace bigger roles.

READ: Mangubat powers JRU to Filoil title sweep

Last year’s training camp in Spain became a crucial part of San Beda’s championship run, with the experience helping them become NCAA champions. The Red Lions are hoping history repeats itself as they seek to return stronger, wiser, and more united for another title run.

Among those who joined the Spain training camp are FilOil campaigners Aldous Torculas, Dom Sarigumba, RC Calimag, Jomel Puno, and Zed Etulle, who led San Beda with 14 points in its Game 2 Finals loss to JRU.

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