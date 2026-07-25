MPBL: Nic Cabañero led Biñan in demolishing Ilagan

Nic Cabanero. | Maharlika Philippines Basketball League photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano standout Nic Cabañero once again proved why he has become one of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League’s (MPBL) brightest stars, leading Biñan Tatak Gel to a dominant 90-69 victory over the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys on Friday to extend the team’s winning streak to 13 games.

Cabañero from Lapu-Lapu City took the driver seat to steamroll the hapless Ilagan with a game-high 22 points. Cabañero, the former University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers and UAAP two-time scoring champion had an efficient 9-of-15 shooting, four of which were beyond the arc. He grabbed nine rebounds with three assists and three steals to easily nab the “Best Player of the Game” honors.

His all-around performance powered Biñan to a 16-3 record, while Ilagan’s three-game winning streak came to an end as the Cowboys slipped to 12-7. His impressive performance came a week after his much-awaited homecoming game at the Lapu-Lapu’s Hoops Dome where theye ked out a 78-77 win over the home team, the Cebu Greats.

Biñan battled through a tough firs thalf, trailing 36-44 at halftime as Ilagan relied on the hot shooting of Allen Mina and Arth Dela Cruz.

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However, Biñan regrouped in the second half by focusing on defense that translated to a 20-point lead heading into the final period, forcing Ilagan into a series of turnovers which they converted into bigtime points.

King Tiger

Cabañero also known in the UAAP as the “King Tiger” displayed his signature takeover in crunhtime by canning three straight triples that ultimately sealed Biñan’s win. Cabañero led the fourth quarter 26-point surge to overwhelm Ilagan.

Fellow UST Tiger standout, Renzo Subido added 15 points from a near-perfect 6-of-7 field goals, while Carlo Lastimosa was a steady contributor with 13 points. Michael Mabulac chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds, and veteran Jean Marc Pingris contributed eight points, five assists and four rebounds while anchoring the team’s interior defense.

Allen Mina topscored Ilagan with 14 points, while Arth Dela Cruz added 12 points and Robby Celiz finished with 11. After scoring 44 points in the first half, the Cowboys were limited to just 25 points in the second half.

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The victory for Biñan further strengthened their top four bid heading into the playoffs, giving them a huge advantage in the seeding.

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