‘Too early’: Pangilinan brushes off senatorial survey for 2028 polls

Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan — Photo from Senate Social Media Unit

MANILA, Philippines — After Pulse Asia released a survey on voter preferences ahead of the 2028 elections, where Sen. Robinhood Padilla led the senatorial race, Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan took to social media to say it’s too early to name the front-runners.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pangilinan wrote that the 2028 elections are still in the distant future.

“Malayo pa ang 2028. Walang bibitiw!! [2028 is still a long way off. No one is backing down!],” he said

He, moreover, said that voter preferences can change overnight, agreeing with Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson’s comment about surveys as mere ‘snapshots of voters’ preferences in the post.

READ: Sara Duterte, Bong Go top bets for President, VP in 2028 elections, survey says

“We may have run under different alliances, but I am happy that you and Sen Bam not only made it but won strong and big. That being said, surveys are nothing but snapshots of voters’ preferences during specific timeframes,” Lacson said in the comment thread on Pangilinan’s post in X.

Pangilinan added that votes ‘can be gained or lost’ at an instant, primarily ‘in an electoral landscape wherein digital technology makes it possible for content online to be viewed by tens of millions overnight.’

Earlier, he posted photos of a pre-election survey from April 20 to 24, 2025, where he ranked in the 16th to 18th place, only 4 percent shy of being included in the top 12. He highlighted that the survey had a ±2 margin of error, implying that the Senate race was “anybody’s ball game.”

“We aren’t on the list on page 1; we are on page 2. We are ranked 16th to 18th, trailing the top 12 by 4 percent, while the margin of error is plus or minus 2 percent. As the saying goes, it’s anyone’s game, and the race for the 12th through 18th spots is a tight contest,” he said in Filipino.

READ: Survey shows Sara Duterte ahead of Robredo; Tulfo leads VP contenders

Pangilinan recalled the previous year’s survey result ended with Sen. Bam Aquino as the second preferred senate candidate from being in the rank 11th to 18th bracket during the pre-election survey, while he placed fifth.

“The important thing is, we did not give up and fought hand to hand until the end. The result? Bam came in number 2 and we came in number 5. While Risa’s Akbayan Partylist came in number 1 and Leila also won the ML Partylist. Remember. The people did not abandon us and I am confident that the people will not abandon us,” he added.

Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson expressed support for Pangilinan, adding that surveys are mere “snapshots of voters’ preferences” during specific periods.

““Yes, Sen. Kiko. We may have run under different alliances, but I am happy that you and Sen. Bam not only made it but won strong and big. That being said, surveys are nothing but snapshots of voters’ preferences during specific timeframes,” he said.

2028 elections survey

The Pulse Asia survey, conducted from June 28 to July 6, showed that Padilla was the top preferred candidate at 48.4 percent, followed by Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto at 47.9 percent.

Meanwhile, other senators included in the Magic 12 bracket were Sen. Raffy Tulfo in 2nd to 5th places at 43.9 percent, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano at 43.2 percent ranked 3rd to 5th places, Sen. Loren Legarda at 40.3 percent also ranked 3rd to 5th places, Sen. Manny Pacquiao at 35.6 percent ranked 6th to 7th places, Makati City Mayor Nancy Binay at 32.4 percent ranked 6th to 7th places, Education Sec. Sonny Angara at 27.2 percent ranked 8th to 9th places, Sen. Mark Villar at 26.1 percent ranked 8th to 9th places, and Ben Tulfo at 20.7 percent ranked 10th to 12th places. /jpv

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