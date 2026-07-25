Father, son hurt in San Fernando, Cebu, 3-vehicle collision

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle collision in San Fernando town, Cebu | Contributed photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu —Two people were injured in a three-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, an SUV, and a tricycle along the National Highway in Barangay North Población, San Fernando town, on Friday afternoon, July 24, 2026.

The victims were identified as Enrique Manigsasa, 46, the motorcycle driver, and his 21-year-old son, Jester Manigsasa, the back rider. Both are residents of Barangay Mantayupan, Barili town.

READ: San Fernando collision: Teen driver, back rider killed

Based on an investigation by the San Fernando Municipal Police Station, the motorcycle was traveling southbound, while the SUV — driven by Rachiell Cirera, 47, a resident of Barangay North Población, San Fernando town — was also heading south before attempting to make a U-turn to proceed northbound.

Upon reaching the area, the motorcycle driver failed to control his vehicle and accidentally crashed into the SUV.

READ: San Fernando crash: Young rider killed, girlfriend hurt on trip home

Due to the impact, the victims fell onto the roadway, and their motorcycle subsequently collided with a tricycle driven by Robert Arevalo Jr., 49, a native of Victorias City, Negros Occidental, who currently resides in San Fernando town. The tricycle was traveling in the opposite direction.

The victims were immediately rushed to the Provincial Hospital in Carcar City by the responding rescue unit of San Fernando.

The drivers of the SUV and the tricycle were brought to the police station for proper disposition and further investigation.

READ: Rider dies in motorcycle-bus collision in Quezon

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