LandBank execs who handled VP Sara’s confidential funds to be presented

Vice President Sara Duterte arrives at the Senate of the Philippines, Pasay City on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, ahead of the day’s scheduled impeachment trial proceedings. Though present at the upper chamber to meet with her defense panel, her lawyers confirmed she would not be attending the afternoon hearing session in person. | INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — The House prosecution panel will start presenting next week Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) officials and workers who have firsthand knowledge of the processing and withdrawal of the P612.5 million in confidential funds Vice President Sara Duterte allegedly misused.

The prosecution plans to start presenting its case on the confidential funds article on Wednesday, July 29, right after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. delivers his SONA and the minority delivers its contra-SONA, according to House prosecutor Terry Ridon of the Bicol Saro party-list.

READ: Makabayan to Sara Duterte: We don’t care about grades, answer fund issue

“Sa araw po na ’yon ay inaasahan po namin na magsisimula na ’yung paglalahad noong article on confidential funds misuse. So meron na pong mga nakahanay na mga testigo sa araw po na ’yon,” Ridon said during the Saturday News Forum at Dapo Restaurant in Quezon City.

Ridon said the prosecution’s initial witnesses will be LandBank personnel who directly handled the processing and withdrawal of the confidential funds covered by the first impeachment article against Duterte.

“‘Yun pong mga Land Bank officials, employees na meron pong intimate knowledge doon po sa processing at withdrawal nitong mga confidential funds na ito ay hopefully maisalang na po sa darating pong Miyerkules,” he said.

READ: VP Sara Duterte on confidential fund use: ‘I will not explain’

Among those subpoenaed by the Senate impeachment court are former LandBank Shaw Boulevard Branch manager Violeta Constantino and former LandBank Department of Education (DepEd) branch manager Nenita Camposano.

The prosecution expects the two former branch managers to testify on the processing, documentation and release of confidential funds covered by the impeachment complaint.

The Senate impeachment court also subpoenaed Marivic Pareja, chief of the House Legislative Archives, Museum and Management Service, to produce official House records related to the impeachment proceedings.

READ: ‘Mary Grace Piattos’ does not exist, PSA confirms

VP Sara Duterte confidential funds

The confidential funds article accuses Duterte of misusing confidential funds during her tenure as Vice President and Education secretary. It cites alleged irregularities in the disbursement and liquidation of the funds, including acknowledgment receipts bearing the names of recipients whose identities were later questioned.

The prosecution had already concluded its presentation of evidence on the impeachment article involving Duterte’s alleged threats against President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.

The shift to the confidential funds article marks the start of the prosecution’s presentation on the issue that gave rise to the impeachment case against the Vice President. /jpv

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP