Aboitiz Football Cup: Sugbu Calidad, SHS-AdC top younger divisions

Sugbu Calidad FC (top) and SHS-AdC teams pose for a photo during the awarding. | Aboitiz Football Cup photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sugbu Calidad Football Club and the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles emerged as champions in their respective age groups as the longest-running football tournament in the country, the 26th Aboitiz Football Cup officially started on Saturday, July 25, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Sugbu Calidad emerged as champions in the players’ 8 category, while the Magis Eagles topped the players’ 6 division.

Sugbu Calidad FC beats SHS-AdC in the finals of the players 8 division, while Cebu Football Club (CFC) Academy settled for third place or second-runners up honors.

Gianluka Capacite was named the division’s “Most Valuable Player” (MVP) awardee, while teammates’ Jace Co and Bobson Obamos were named the best midfielder and best defenders, respectively.

READ: Copa Cebu 2026 eyes bigger stage for grassroots football in Cebu

Benedict Eduard Lim of the Magis Eagles squad was named the best striker.

Meanwhile, in the players’ 6 category, the Magis Eagles beats Giuseppe FC in their championship match.

Cebu FC Academy rounded off the top three teams in the division.

MVP, special awardees

Sebastian Lee captured the MVP plum for the Magis Eagles, as well as as the “Best Striker” award. His teammates Michael Butalid was named the best defender, and Kaiden Penonsoro as the best goalkeeper.

The Magis Eagles left one award for the runners-up after Zoey Ampo-on was named the best midfielder of the division.

No less than Anton Perdices, the COO of AboitizPower Distribution Business Group led the opening ceremony on Saturday.

He was joined by Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) officials headed by president, Engr. Rodney Orale.

READ: Aboitiz Football Cup unfolds 26th edition this weekend

The Aboitiz Football Cup has been Cebu’s longest-running football tournament ever since its inception here 26 years ago. It has expanded into Batangas, Tarlac, and Davao wherein the champion teams there clashed with Cebu’s own champions represented by the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles which impressively captured both the under-16 and under-18 divisions, making Cebu not just its pioneering leg, but its premier leg.

The older divisions such as the men’s and women’s divisions will unfold in the coming weeks featuring some of Cebu’s best and rising football clubs clashing for football glory.

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