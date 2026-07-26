Daily Gospel, July 26, 2026

This is the Daily Gospel of July 26, 2026, which is the Seventeenth Sunday in Ordinary Time.

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Daily Gospel, July 25, 2026

Daily Gospel, July 24, 2026

This is the Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 13, 44-52.

Jesus said to his disciples: “The Kingdom of heaven is like a treasure buried in a field, which a person finds and hides again, and out of joy goes and sells all that he has and buys that field.

Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant searching for fine pearls.

When he finds a pearl of great price, he goes and sells all that he has and buys it”.

Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a net thrown into the sea, which collects fish of every kind.

When it is full they haul it ashore and sit down to put what is good into buckets. What is bad they throw away.

Thus it will be at the end of the age. The angels will go out and separate the wicked from the righteous

and throw them into the fiery furnace, where there will be wailing and grinding of teeth.

Do you understand all these things? They answered, “Yes.”

And he replied, “Then every scribe who has been instructed in the kingdom of heaven is like the head of a household who brings from his storeroom both the new and the old.”

Source: dailygospel.org

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