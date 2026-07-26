Pagasa: Typhoon Noul, habagat to drench most of PH

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MANILA, Philippines — The trough of Typhoon Noul (formerly Kiyapo) and the southwest monsoon, or habagat, will continue to bring rains over large parts of the country through Sunday, July 26, the state weather bureau said.

Pagasa weather specialist Daniel Villamil said in the agency’s 5 p.m. weather bulletin on Saturday that the typhoon’s trough may trigger rains over Cagayan, Batanes, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

“Its trough or extension is currently affecting the extreme northern Luzon area; therefore, from this afternoon through tomorrow, we will continue to experience rainfall in parts of Northern Luzon—specifically in Cagayan, Batanes, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte,” Villamil said in Filipino.

READ: Pagasa warns of floods as habagat brings rains to Cebu

As of 5 p.m, the typhoon was located 560 kilometers (km) west of Itbayat, Batanes, moving west northwestward at 30 km per hour. It packs maximum sustained winds of 130 km per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 160 km per hour, according to Pagasa.

Metro Manila and major parts of Luzon may experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the enhanced southwest monsoon.

READ: LIST: Northern Cebu LGUs suspend classes on July 23 amid heavy rainfall

“In Metro Manila and most of Luzon, cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue due to the southwest monsoon,” he added.

He added that the southwest monsoon will largely affect Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, bringing 50 up to 100 millimeters of rain within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, fair weather conditions are expected to prevail over Northern Mindanao, while cloudy skies and rains are forecast to subside over Eastern Visayas.

“Generally improving weather conditions na rin ang mararamdaman sa area Northern Mindanao. Mababawasan na rin yung mga sustain na kalupaan at pag ulan sa may Eastern Visayas,” he reported.

Parts of Luzon may only experience partly cloudy to cloudy with no sustained rains expected starting Tuesday, July 28, until Wednesday, Villamil said.

“Starting Tuesday and Wednesday, we expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies across a large part of Luzon; we no longer anticipate sustained cloudiness or rainfall,” he stated.

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