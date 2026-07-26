Travel Mix-Up: Tourist inquires about staying at Baguio jail

BAGUIO CITY— A local tourist searching for accommodation in Baguio City mistakenly reached out to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to ask if its female dormitory had rooms available for rent.

The amusing exchange was shared by the BJMP on social media on Friday after a female netizen inquired whether it had “available units” she could book for her upcoming visit to the country’s summer capital.

The administrator of the jail’s official Facebook page had to explain to the tourist that “Ma’am, this is a jail for women,” punctuating the reply with a smiley.

READ: Weekend cool spell stays in Baguio City with temperatures at 9.4 °C

“Ay, sori po,” came the room seeker’s apology, with a crying emoji for stress.

The BJMP did not name the tourist who made the inquiry but said it obtained permission to post a screenshot of the exchange.

Current occupancy

It capped the post with a reminder to all that “BJMP’s jail facilities are not hotels.”

The Baguio City jail is located next to the local police headquarters and across the street from City Hall along the busy Abanao Road.

If it were a hotel, then its occupancy is as follows based on the count released on July 9 by the BJMP: 236 inmates at the male dormitory (for a “congestion rate” of 74 percent) and 49 inmates at the female dormitory (206 percent).

The BJMP earlier announced plans to move the jail to a seven-story building that will be constructed at another location, one that offers a full view of the Baguio Cemetery. —With a report from Jason Sigales

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