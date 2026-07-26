Flooding in Davao City leaves 1 dead, displaces 1,200

MORNING-AFTER CLEANUP A pickup truck ends up like just another piece of debris on Saturday after the flash flood at Barangay Talomo in Davao City, where the river overflowed due to nonstop rains. | PHOTO BY BING GONZALES

DAVAO CITY — Persistent heavy rains triggered by the southwest monsoon left one person dead and displaced at least 1,200 people after flooding hit several villages in Davao City on Friday.

Ednar Dayanghirang, director of the Office of Civil Defense-Davao Region, identified the victim as Rolando Moncada Jose, 54.

Jose was aboard a motorcycle in Barangay Talandang on Friday afternoon trying to navigate through the flood when the vehicle fell into a creek and he was swept by rampaging waters. He was recovered some 3 kilometers downstream around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

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MORNING-AFTER CLEANUP Neighborhoods start the weekend washing off the mud. | PHOTO BY BING GONZALES

Swollen rivers

Dayanghirang told radio station RMN-dxDC that persistent monsoon rains caused the Talomo and Matina rivers to swell, sending floodwaters into downstream communities.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said flooding was recorded mainly in the villages of Los Amigos, Matina, Bangkal and Talomo.

Floodwaters reached 2.4 meters (8 feet) in Talomo and Bangkal, prompting residents to seek safety on the roofs of their houses while awaiting rescuers.

Communities affected

Julie Dayaday, chief of the City Social Welfare and Development Office, told RMN-dxDC on Saturday that, so far, they have documented over 1,200 people from various flood-affected communities who sought temporary shelter in evacuation centers.

The most number of evacuees were in Talomo with over 220 families, or more than 800 persons, followed by Los Amigos with more than 60 families, or at least 200 persons.

Rescue operations continued until the early hours of Saturday when floodwaters began to subside, as residents were faced with the task of cleaning up thick mud brought into their homes by the water.

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