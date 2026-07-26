Wildfires force 267,000 to flee across France, Spain

A picture taken on July 25, 2026 shows flames of a wildfire in the hills approaching houses in Robledo de Chavela, 60 kms west of Madrid. Spanish firefighters hoped to get control of wildfires raging near Madrid on Saturday but an official warned that erratic winds threatened to fan the blazes further. The worst wildfires in the Madrid region’s history rage west of the Spanish capital, forcing authorities to evacuate or order around 60,000 people to remain indoors. | AFP

BORDEAUX, France – Raging wildfires in southwestern France and near Spain’s capital, Madrid, forced 267,000 residents and tourists to flee on Saturday as France deployed troops to support firefighting operations.

Nearly 197,000 people were evacuated from the Bordeaux area, including vacation hotspots packed with summer visitors, in what French officials believe could be the country’s largest peacetime evacuation.

In Spain, where 70,000 people were evacuated from villages west of Madrid, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the priority was “to save lives” as he visited the fire zone.

READ: Wildfires ravage parts of southern France, Italy and Spain

The sky over Madrid was covered by a haze of brown-grey smoke and thick black ash coated roof terraces in the centre north of the city, AFP journalists saw. Residents closed windows to block out the throat-irritating smoke.

In the Spanish town of Brunete, local mayor Mar Nicolas told AFP she was “very worried for the residents who are suffering from these terrible fires”.

READ: Wildfire smoke kills thousands yearly. Here’s how

“Every year there are fires, but this one has been tremendous,” she said. “It is a catastrophe.”

Overstretched firefighters in Spain and France battling around the clock for days have been unable to contain the infernos, though authorities in both countries suggested the intensity of some of the blazes had notched down.

Two French firefighters died earlier this week near Bordeaux. A separate wildfire near the eastern Spanish city of Valencia killed one person before firefighters brought it under control.

France’s interior minister, Laurent Nunez, said the blaze in the Gironde region where Bordeaux is located was less intense and no longer a “convective” type of fire that self-fuels through rising currents.

Officials in Madrid also said the fires advanced little overnight and decreased in intensity.

But the battles were far from won.

The threat in Gironde “remains very serious,” top regional official Sophie Brocas said.

Spain’s Sanchez warned: “We are going to have some complex hours ahead”.

Jacqueline Villafranca, a 38-year-old who evacuated to Madrid on Friday, said that when smoke filled her village of Navalagamella “I thought everything was going to burn, the house and everything”.

“Here you can breathe normally — yesterday it was unbearable,” she said, sitting in a gymnasium-turned-shelter.

Tinderbox conditions

The fires in Spain and France advanced quickly because of tinderbox conditions worsened by successive heatwaves the two countries have experienced since May.

Scientists say global warming is increasing droughts and causing weather emergencies to become more extreme and more frequent. Europe is the fastest-warming continent due to climate change.

Both countries were receiving EU help in the form of firefighting aircraft from other European countries.

France has deployed 1,500 soldiers to help firefighters near Bordeaux, and on Saturday an A400M military transport aircraft modified to release up to 20 tonnes of fire retardant joined the fleet of smaller planes already dousing flames.

The head of the Paris fire brigade told AFP that 100 firefighters from the French capital were deployed to the southwest, adding to 45 firefighters and six vehicles already sent there.

Emergency shelters were set up in schools and gymnasiums in southwestern France for tourists and residents left wondering what they would return to.

Nuala Kelly, a 75-year-old Irish tourist, said she had never seen anything like this.

“Never, never, never, never, never, and I’ve travelled all over the world and been in all sorts of situations,” she told AFP at Bordeaux’s vast exhibition centre now housing thousands of people.

Olivier Stewart, a 38-year-old Frenchman who had to leave the village of Merignac with his wife and young children, said the children were “the most stressed”.

“They think the fire is going to burn down the house, but we’re coping,” he said.

The final stage of the Tour de France road cycling race was shortened after the interior ministry said it would need to redeploy officers mobilised for race security to the fires instead.

‘Record’ area burnt

The massive smoke clouds thrown up by the French and Spanish fires were starting to connect in the atmosphere, according to satellite images from Spain’s Aemet weather agency.

Fires currently raging across France have burned nearly 98,000 hectares (242,000 acres) — a “historic record”, Nunez said.

In the southwest alone, the flames have consumed more than 32,000 hectares — three times the surface area of Paris — and destroyed at least 100 buildings, authorities said.

The blazes west of Madrid have burned up to 25,000 hectares, according to Spain’s interior ministry.

Two of the three major wildfires there have merged into one, and are threatening to join up to form a massive inferno just kilometres from the capital.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP