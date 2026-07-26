Miss Badian 2026: ‘No dream is ever achieved alone’

Miss Badian 2026 Nadine Faith McCoy | Photo grabbed from the Miss Badian FB page

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Being crowned Miss Badian 2026 was more than just winning a title for Nadine Faith McCoy — it was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

McCoy achieved the feat through years of hard work, quiet prayers, and personal sacrifices, which were made possible by the unwavering support of the people who believed in her every step of the way.

“This crown is beautiful, but what makes it truly meaningful are the people behind it. It is a reminder that no dream is ever achieved alone. THANK YOU, EVERYONE,” McCoy said in a social media post late on Saturday night, July 25.

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“The greatest blessing of wearing this crown is knowing I never walked this journey alone. To be honest, I still haven’t found the right words to describe what my heart is feeling [wa pajud ni sink in], but if there’s one thing I know, it’s that I am deeply grateful,” she added. (It hasn’t sunk in yet.)

Photo grabbed from the Miss Badian FB page

McCoy was crowned Miss Badian 2026 during the coronation night held on Thursday, July 24, in Badian, Cebu.

As the new titleholder, she received a ruby-encrusted crown and a cash prize of ₱100,000.

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More than a dream

In a social media post, McCoy admitted that she was still in disbelief after winning the Miss Badian 2026 crown.

“I walked onto the Miss Badian stage carrying more than a dream. I carried years of hard work, silent prayers, countless sacrifices, moments of self-doubt [even almost backing out and lots of crying], and the hopes of everyone who believed in me. With a heart full of gratitude, I am humbled and honored to be crowned Miss Badian 2026,” she said.

She thanked her mother for teaching her that “true beauty is found in kindness, resilience, and faith.”

She also expressed her gratitude to her trainers, glam team, sponsors, partner, the local government of Badian, and her fellow candidates for being part of her journey.

“Sharing this journey with all of you has been one of the greatest blessings, and I will forever treasure the memories we created together. Each of you inspired me in your own unique way, and I will always cherish that,” she said.

As the new ambassadress of Badian, a tourism destination in southwestern Cebu, McCoy committed “to wear this crown with humility, authenticity, compassion, and purpose.”

“I will continue to serve with a grateful heart, uplift others, and proudly represent the beauty, culture, and spirit of Badian. I hope to inspire others the way so many people have inspired me,” she added.

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Miss Badian crown: More than a symbol of beauty

Badian Mayor Jerome Christian Librando said the Miss Badian crown is “more than a symbol of beauty; it is a responsibility” to be the town’s ambassadress.

“The true beauty of Badian is not just found in its natural attractions but in the resilience of its people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mhike Jelord Rollo, the pageant’s overall artistic director, said Miss Badian is more than just a beauty pageant — it is “a celebration of artistry, excellence, and the true spirit of Badian.”

Rollo also expressed pride in staging a world-class pageant while remaining true to the town’s culture and identity.

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