Gatchalian calls for clear education agenda in SONA

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian

MANILA, Philippines — With President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. set to deliver his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian said Saturday he hopes the Chief Executive will lay out concrete measures to tackle the country’s education crisis.

Gatchalian also said he expects Marcos to provide an update on the implementation of the record P1.35-trillion education budget for 2026, the first time the Philippines has met the United Nations’ recommended benchmark for education spending.

“We allocated a historic budget for education to address the widespread crisis that this sector is facing. We are hoping that for the upcoming Sona, we will hear progress report and what we can expect to solve the education crisis,” Gatchalian said in Filipino in a press release.

READ: Duterte impeachment court resets calendar due to SONA

Gatchalian served as the chairperson of the Senate committee on finance during the budget deliberations for the 2026 national budget.

Gatchalian also pointed out the classroom backlog across the country, noting that this year’s budget covers P12.3-billion funding deficiency in the free higher education program accumulated from 2022 to 2025.

READ: ‘Stay tuned for the next chapter’ — PBBM on his forthcoming 2026 Sona

Of the total budget allocated for the education sector, P1.015 trillion goes to the Department of Education (DepEd). The Senate chief said that P67.9 billion is allotted for the construction of at least 22,000 classrooms.

Citing the DepEd’s National School Building Inventory, the Second Congressional Commission on Education (Edcom 2) said that the current classroom backlog across the country exceeds 166,000. The commission also said that 51,222 classrooms will be at least 50 years old by 2028, or by the time Marcos ends his term.

An analysis made by Edcom 2 in January 2026 showed that proficiency rates among Filipino students plunged as they moved through the education system. In a statement, it said that “the proportion of students considered “proficient” to “highly proficient” begins at a low baseline and then becomes negligible by the time they reach high school.”

Meanwhile, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro recently said that Marcos did not disclose what he will announce on his Sona but she hinted on possible “earthshaking announcements.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP