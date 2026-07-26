New US tariff a threat to Cebu’s competitiveness 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The fresh wave of tariffs President Donald Trump imposed on several economies can further hurt Cebu’s competitiveness.

That’s why business groups here urged the government to intervene and mitigate its impact, particularly on micro and small enterprises.

The 12.5 percent tariff hike deals a heavy blow to Philippine exporters, particularly those in Mandaue, which are already contending with high electricity costs, elevated logistics expenses, rising wages and frequent natural disasters, the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) said.

READ MORE: PH seeks to negotiate with US to lower tariff – envoy

“(These) are factors that have constrained inflation management and national GDP growth,” said MCCI.

In Talisay City, business leaders there are expecting a slowdown in exports that would eventually affect the city’s wider economy through weaker investments, lower business confidence, and fewer employment opportunities.

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“This development reminds us that the global business environment is becoming more competitive and unpredictable,” said Carl Cabusas, president of Talisay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

12.5% tariff

The United States slapped an additional 12.5-percent tariff on Philippine exports after Trump approved penalties on trading partners that Washington said failed to adopt adequate safeguards against goods made with forced labor.

READ MORE: US slaps Philippine exports with new 12.5% tariff

While the tariff’s forced-labor justification remains contentious, MCCI said the commercial fallout is immediate and severe for Cebu.

“Our export products such as furniture, fashion accessories, processed foods, and electronics—face eroded price competitiveness in their largest market, putting local MSMEs and supply-chain employment at direct risk,” they explained.

Likewise, surplus Chinese goods could be rerouted into domestic markets like Cebu, undercutting local manufacturers, the group added.

Shifts in trade volume could also further strain the province’s maritime logistics and industrial zones, squeezing operational margins for businesses already stretched thin.

“To avert widespread closures, MCCI is calling for urgent, targeted relief measures, including power subsidies, streamlined port logistics and proactive diplomatic efforts to open alternative export markets,” they pointed out.

Cabusas, for Talisay’s part, also called for government policies that strengthen local competitiveness.

These include supporting MSMEs, lowering the cost of doing business, addressing high energy costs, improving infrastructure and fostering an environment conducive to investment and business expansion.

Both MCCI and the Talisay Chamber also pointed to market diversification as a key response.

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