Bantayan hospital now offers surgical procedures

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LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Bantayan District Hospital is now equipped to offer some surgical procedures after the provincial government upgraded its operating room with new medical equipment.

The upgrade allows the island hospital to provide selected life-saving and scheduled surgeries locally, sparing some Bantayan residents from having to travel to mainland Cebu for treatment, Capitol Piso Health Consultant Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan said.

“These procedures represent more than new equipment inside an operating room. They represent healthcare becoming more accessible to Bantayanons, without always requiring a long and difficult journey across the sea,” Catalan said in a post on Saturday, July 25.

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Surgical services

The hospital completed eight procedures over three days, handled by surgeon Dr. Delvin Marquez, anesthesiologist Dr. Pascual Gongon, obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Anna Maureen Sios-e, and first assistants Dr. Deco Tagadan and Dr. Melben Jochico.

On July 23, doctors performed five minor procedures, including the removal of a forehead mass, the excision of a mass on the left foot, and three wound debridements for admitted patients.

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The hospital performed its first emergency appendectomy the next day, along with a dilation and curettage procedure.

The surgical team also completed a mesh hernioplasty on July 25 to repair a patient’s hernia.

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New equipment

The hospital’s improved surgical capability followed the installation of an anesthesia machine acquired last May.

Hospital chief Dr. James Nicolas H. L. Najarro announced the installation, which strengthened the facility’s capacity to monitor patients and manage anesthesia during operations.

The machine controls the amount of medical gases and anesthetic vapors given to the patient while continuously monitoring their condition to keep them safely sedated.

The hospital also received a Mindray Laparoscopy Tower System in early July to support minimally invasive operations.

The system provides surgeons with high-definition views of the surgical area, enabling certain procedures to be performed through smaller openings.

Laparoscopic surgery may result in reduced blood loss, less postoperative discomfort, shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery.

The provincial government likewise supplied laparoscopy tower systems to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao, Balamban, Bogo and Carcar, as well as the Ricardo L. Maningo Memorial Hospital in Camotes.

Expanded services

The hospital’s surgical expansion followed an amendment to the Memorandum of Agreement signed in January by the Cebu Provincial Government, the Department of Health-Central Visayas (DOH-7) and Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) under the BUCAS program.

The revised agreement allowed the Bantayan hospital to provide surgeries in its own operating room, expanding its services beyond emergency care.

The Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service (BUCAS) program is designed to bring urgent medical, surgical and dental services closer to underserved communities.

Under the agreement, DOH-7 works with the Capitol to implement and monitor the program, strengthen the hospital’s health workforce and ensure the proper licensing of the Bantayan District Hospital.

The VSMMC, on the other hand, deploys qualified health personnel and provide specialists, support staff, supplies and other resources needed to support the hospital’s operations.

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