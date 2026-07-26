Typhoon Noul: Strong winds, heavy rain lash China after landfall

Images from Chinese state broadcaster CCTV show strong winds and heavy rain in the streets as Typhoon Noul makes landfall in southern China. Agence France-Presse

BEIJING — The Chinese state media reported that Typhoon Noul struck the southern coast of China early Sunday morning, bringing intense winds and heavy rain as the country’s strongest storm of the year.

Authorities evacuated over 340,000 residents, halted work, and suspended rail services in anticipation of Typhoon Noul, while major flight disruptions persisted all through Sunday morning.

The centre of the typhoon crossed over land at around 3:50 am (1950 GMT) near the town of Pinghai, Guangdong Province — about 80 kilometers northeast of financial hub Hong Kong — state broadcaster CCTV reported.

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Maximum sustained winds near the eye of the storm at the time of landfall were 162 kilometers (101 miles) an hour, the report said.That made Noul the strongest typhoon to strike the country so far in 2026, CCTV added.

Typhoon Noul

Battering winds and heavy rains were seen in footage published by CCTV Sunday, with roads strewn with debris and some small structures including a basketball net toppled by the gusts.

At least 350 passenger flights departing and arriving from Hong Kong had been cancelled on Sunday, the airport’s website showed.

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Hong Kong had issued its second-highest storm signal, T9, overnight, but it was replaced by the T8 signal in the morning.

“Noul is moving steadily into inland Guangdong and weakening progressively, but gales are still affecting many places over Hong Kong, with occasional storm force winds over high ground,” the Hong Kong Observatory said.

The Hong Kong government said it has received over 100 reports of fallen trees, and nine people were injured.

“After landfall, Noul will move inland, bringing strong winds and rain to Jiangxi, Hunan and Hubei provinces,” CCTV said.

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The report noted that precipitation caused by the typhoon could last through Tuesday, including in provinces as far north as Henan and Shandong.

Authorities in Guangdong, China, elevated the province’s disaster relief emergency response to its third-highest level on Sunday morning. /dl

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