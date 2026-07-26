Dog meat cooking contest held in North Korean capital

Chefs from across North Korea gathered in Pyongyang this week for a dog meat cooking competition, where finalists from regional qualifying rounds showcased dishes evaluated for taste and presentation, according to state media on Friday.

The event ran from Tuesday to Thursday at a newly opened dog meat specialty restaurant on the banks of the Taedong River. North Korea regards dog meat as part of its traditional cuisine and promotes it as a nutritious food.

The contestants cooked up soups and other dishes within a set time limit, competing on taste and presentation using their own inherited cooking methods, according to the media.

READ: Korea’s dog meat farms: Nearly 80% shut before 2027 ban

South Korea also has a culture of consuming dog meat, but it will start to fully ban raising dogs for meat and slaughtering them for food from next year under growing animal welfare opposition.

Meanwhile in North Korea, it appears that pet dogs are also becoming more common, with pet shops opening in Pyongyang.

READ: ‘Extreme’ Indonesian market ends dog, cat meat trade

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