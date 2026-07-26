Cebu City legal office backs proposed ban vs gambling ads

Councilor Joel Garganera filed the proposed Cebu City Anti-Gambling Advertisement Ordinance. | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Cebu City Legal Office (CLO) has expressed support for a proposed citywide ban on gambling advertisements, while also urging lawmakers to narrow some provisions to avoid legal and constitutional concerns.

The proposed Cebu City Anti-Gambling Advertisement Ordinance, filed by Councilor Joel Garganera, seeks to institutionalize the ban on gambling promotions and impose fines and business permit sanctions on violators.

In a position paper dated July 20, 2026, the CLO recommended the ordinance’s approval, provided that its proposed revisions are incorporated into the measure.

READ: Ban on gambling ads pushed in draft Cebu City ordinance

“The proposed refinements […] will strengthen the ordinance’s consistency with the national regulatory framework, enhance its enforceability, and better ensure that it remains fair, reasonable, and capable of withstanding judicial scrutiny,” part of the position paper read.

Narrowing the digital ad ban

One of the CLO’s proposed amendments focused on narrowing the ordinance’s restrictions on digital and online gambling advertisements.

The CLO said it supports prohibiting physical, sponsored, and event-based gambling promotions in Cebu City under the city’s delegated police power to protect public morals.

However, it explained that the proposed ban on digital gambling advertisements could cover too much and potentially restrict speech protected by the Constitution.

“As presently worded, the provision may be construed to encompass a broad range of online content, including influencer or affiliate marketing, without adequately distinguishing between paid commercial gambling advertisements and other forms of expression,” the paper read.

The legal office recommended limiting the restriction to paid commercial gambling advertisements on digital platforms operated by entities based in Cebu City or otherwise subject to the city’s direct regulatory authority.

READ: Cebu City bans gambling ads across all platforms

Meanwhile, the CLO also agreed with imposing administrative fines and suspending or revoking business permits as possible penalties for violations.

It, however, said the ordinance should clearly spell out due process protections because these penalties could affect businesses and property rights.

These should include written notices of violations, a chance for the affected parties to respond, and written decisions explaining the factual and legal basis for the penalties.

Defining the Cebu City anti-gambling ad ordinance’s reach

The proposed measure currently seeks to apply the ban “regardless of the location of the server or principal office,” which the CLO said could be viewed as an attempt to enforce the ordinance beyond the city’s territorial jurisdiction.

READ: Cebu City Hall employees told: Stop online gaming during office hours

The office also recommended that the ordinance’s definitions of “gambling” and “gambling advertisements” match existing national laws and regulations.

It cited Presidential Decree No. 1869, as amended, Republic Act No. 9287, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) Responsible Gaming Code of Practice.

“Adopting definitions consistent with the national regulatory framework will promote uniformity in interpretation and implementation, minimize ambiguity in enforcement, and reduce the risk of conflict with Pagcor’s regulatory authority over lawful gaming operations,” the CLO said.

READ: Cebu City bans online gambling, VPN use on gov’t networks

Protecting minors and vulnerable sectors

The CLO said the proposed ordinance seeks to protect public morals, minors and other vulnerable groups, and the general welfare from the potential social harms linked to gambling advertisements.

The office also pointed to advertising restrictions in other countries.

The Netherlands prohibits untargeted gambling advertisements but allows limited promotions directed at adults. It also bars celebrities, influencers, professional athletes, and other role models from appearing in gambling advertisements and has introduced a phased ban on gambling sponsorships in sports.

Australia has likewise tightened its rules by banning gambling advertisements during live sporting events and strengthening regulations on online gambling promotions.

The Cebu City Council has invited the CLO to attend the public hearing on the proposed ordinance before its regular session on July 28, 2026.

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