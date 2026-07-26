Solutions, not achievements: What Fiipinos seek in Marcos’ Sona

Composite image by INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — A survey revealed on Sunday that more Filipinos want to hear the government’s solutions to ongoing issues than its achievements in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona).

The results of the survey by public affairs and stakeholder relations firm EON was released a day before Marcos’ fifth and penultimate Sona.

READ: Key milestones to watch ahead of Marcos’ 5th Sona

According to the survey, of the 1,200 respondents who chose up to three answers, 48.3 percent want to hear “solutions to current national problems.”

This had the highest number of respondents.

Meanwhile, “the administration’s accomplishments” was the least chosen subject, with only 22 percent of respondents wanting to hear about it during the Sona.

READ: Manila sets road closures, rerouting for Marcos’ 5th Sona

Apart from the two, 35.6 percent of Filipinos want to hear about “anti-corruption measures and government reform,” 34.7 percent want “updates on previous promises,” and 32.8 percent want to know about “plans to lower prices.”

Another 27.2 percent of respondents want to hear “an honest discussion of the country’s problems,” while 23.5 percent want to know about the government’s “plans and programs for the coming year.”

“Respondents place immediate action and accountability ahead of accomplishment reporting in what they want to hear from the President,” EON said.

What issues Filipinos want addressed in Sona

As for the issues Filipinos want addressed during the Sona, 67.1 percent hoped that “economy and inflation” would be tackled.

Notably, corruption ranked lowest among the issues Filipinos most wanted to hear about, with 42.2 percent of respondents saying it must be covered.

In between are jobs and wages at 56.2 percent, education at 53.2 percent, agriculture and food security at 47.3 percent, health at 44.7 percent, cost of living at 43.3 percent, and crime and public safety at 42.4 percent.

Respondents could choose up to five answers.

READ: SONA 2026: Did Marcos ‘Walang Gutom’ curb rising hunger

The survey also assessed public confidence in the government’s ability to fulfill promises made during Sonas.

Only 30.8 percent of Filipinos “believe that the government can implement the commitments” that will be mentioned in this year’s Sona.

EON conducted its pre-Sona survey from July 7 to 10, 2026, covering 1,200 Filipino adults across the country. /mcm

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