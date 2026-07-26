MPBL: Cebu Greats recover from home slump, rout Pasig

Cebu Greats players celebrate after scoring a basket | MPBL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a disappointing first-ever home stand as a Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) franchise, the Cebu Greats bounced back in emphatic fashion, routing Pasig City, 108-86, on Saturday in the SportsPlus MPBL 2026 Season at the Orion Sports Complex in Bataan.

The Greats, who dropped back-to-back home games on July 16 and 18 in Cebu, regained their winning form with one of their most dominant performances of the season. Alvin Baetiong sparked the rout by scoring nine points in the third quarter before pouring in 12 more in the fourth, helping Cebu improve to 15-5.

Baetiong, a 6-foot-5 forward from San Sebastian College who was facing his former team, finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in just 18 minutes and 50 seconds to earn ‘Best Player of the Game’ honors.

READ: MPBL: Cebu Greats’ homecoming ends in disappointment

“I just did what my coaches told me to do,” said Baetiong. “We really need to step up because of Simon (Camacho’s) absence.”

Ron Dennison backed him up with 15 points, including 12 in the second quarter, along with five rebounds and two assists, while Limuel Tampos contributed 12 points, four assists, and two rebounds.

READ: Cebu’s basketball icons to receive honors from MPBL

The Greats stretched their lead to as much as 99-73 before Pasig threatened with back-to-back three-pointers from Jerome Garcia to cut the deficit to 101-86. Cebu quickly answered with a decisive 7-0 run, highlighted by consecutive triples from Dondon Hontiveros and Ichie Altamirano, to put the game out of reach.

The victory improved Cebu to 15-5, allowing the Greats to remain fourth in the South Division standings behind Batangas City (15-2), Quezon Province (15-2), and Biñan (15-3).

Pasig fell to 9-7 despite 17 points from Jacob Galicia. Keith Pido and Michael Lambino scored 14 points each, while Warlo Batac chipped in 12 markers.

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