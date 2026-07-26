When the dynasts go marching out

Former government officials, lawyers, and members of the clergy present their petition for an anti-political dynasty law, which around 7 million registered voters must sign before they file it with the Commission on Elections to trigger a national referendum. INQUIRER.net photo | Gillian Villanueva

The cause of activating the 1987 Philippine Constitution’s mandate for the State to prohibit political dynasties as may be defined by law must not be sidelined or obscured amid the nation’s pressing concerns.

To forbid members of the same families from hoarding public offices as if they were heirlooms is a matter of justice. A nation that calls itself a democracy makes an international laughing stock of itself when instead of being a polity of the people, by the people, and for the people, it indulges a line of reasoning that seems ever-fashionable among rich families that suffer a chronic scarcity of delicadeza: “The people are so short of capable leaders, we must provide a steady supply.”

We are precisely a caricature of a democracy because dynastic politics traps our government in a state of being just of a few, by a few, and for a few. The people recognize this, hence the 64 percent of the population, according to a Pulse Asia survey, that supports a ban on dynasties.

At least two movements now address the issue.

Legislators in both the Senate and House of Representatives aim to enact a law that gives teeth to the Charter’s anti-dynasty provision.

Citizens’ organizations, meanwhile, have likewise coalesced in an effort to use the power the Constitution gives them to craft laws to turn the prohibition against political dynasties from a 39-year-old dream into a reality.

The Lower House has passed an anti-dynasty bill on third and final reading. Eagle-eyed analysts say, however, and we agree, that the chamber’s version is an anemic approach to addressing the problem of family-endemic power-lust, being little more than a long-winded justification for the candidacy for elected office of persons related beyond the second degree to politicos.

In the words of the National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel), the House version is “a watered-down measure that institutionalizes loopholes, offers political dynasties a legal roadmap for survival, and risks permanently closing the door on truly meaningful reform.”

Namfrel points out that the House’s definition of a dynasty as consisting of politicos within the second degree of affinity or consanguinity is too narrow, adding that civil law includes in a family relatives up to the fourth degree.

Indeed, while the House’s measure would require politicos to submit a certificate of non-membership in a political dynasty as defined before she or he runs for office, it ignores the consequentiality of third and fourth degree relatives, who constitute an obvious pool of replacements to the dominant family and their kin within the second degree, essentially serving as standby reservoirs for keeping power within the same elite blood or marital lines.

The election watchdog also stresses that the House’s restriction of the candidacies of relatives only in the same electoral tier simply supports political dynasties.

“A spouse may hold a Senate seat while a sibling runs an entire congressional district. A parent may occupy a governorship while a child holds a separate congressional seat. Cousins, uncles, and nephews may blanket an entire province’s municipal governments,” Namfrel says. “This is not reform; [this] is recognition.”

That is true. You may not run within the same tier, but may do so in different ones? Any law in this case will only end up as a framework for configurations of Philippine political dynasties that even a casual reader notices, be it similar to that of the Marcoses and Romualdezes who hold sway over elective posts in Malacañang, Ilocos Norte, and Leyte; of the Dutertes who hold the vice presidency and positions in Cebu and Davao, or of the Dys who have the House speakership and various offices in Isabela.

Namfrel, moreover, underscores that our congressmen and women failed to address dynasties’ use of the party-list system to enlarge political domains or to extend if not prepare careers of members of political families. Historical records, of course, show that calisthenics of decision making in the Commission on Elections and the Supreme Court played no small part in the dynastic capture of our party-list system. All the more is it imperative for legislators to seek curatives to make it one that once more empowers a genuine public rather than the usual crew.

It seems that the Senate’s version of an anti-dynasty law may be superior to the House’s. According to an Inquirer report, the senators’ proposal forbids a political clan “to hold simultaneous or overlapping terms in national elective offices, as well as simultaneous terms in local elective offices within the same legislative district, province, city, or municipality.” The Senate’s version, furthermore, bans “simultaneous terms within and across party list groups, and simultaneous or overlapping terms under the party list system and any national and local elective office.”

By Sen. Risa Hontiveros’ estimates, the Senate’s anti-dynasty provisions could shield 30 percent — around 5,000 by CDN Digital’s calculation — of elective posts from political clans.

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian has predicted a “bloody” bicameral encounter when senators and congressmen and women work to reconcile their respective drafts of the anti-dynasty law. But if our legislators sincerely want an honest-to-goodness anti-dynasty law — one by which, in one fell swoop they will kill their collective egos and return power to the people — they should take inspiration from to the burgeoning movement to enact one through a people’s initiative, called “Dapat Isa Lang (There ought to be only one).”

Supporters of Dapat Isa Lang’s efforts wish to allow members of political dynasties up to the fourth degree by blood or marriage only one national and one local seat at any given time.According to the Inquirer: “The measure also prohibits the simultaneous or successive holding of elective offices at the national or local level, with aspiring candidates required to wait one full term before running for a position previously held by a relative.

“If two or more candidates from the same family run for elective office, preference would be given to the one seeking or occupying the highest position. If the positions are at the same level, the family member with the most votes would get the seat.

“The groups aim to hold a referendum by 2027 and enact an anti-political dynasty law before the 2028 presidential elections.”

Whether the senators and members of the Lower House collaborate with or give way to Dapat Isa Lang or not will indicate, from a moral standpoint, how they wish to be remembered: as run-of-the mill political pygmies more enamored of power than addicts are of shabu, or as true statesmen and stateswomen: stalwarts who have so politically matured, they evince strength and wisdom in their capacity to give away power for the good of all.

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