Grid outlook: Another week of tight power margins for Visayas grid

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Once again, the Visayas power grid is expected to operate with thin reserves in the last week of July, according to outlook data from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

Supply is projected to stay ahead of demand throughout the period.

The NGCP’s forecast showed that peak demand ranges from 2,409 megawatts (MW) to 2,476 MW across the five-day stretch against a total available supply of 2,640 MW to 2,711 MW.

However, the resulting margins only hover between 231 MW and 235 MW each day, a buffer that has become typical for the grid amid ongoing concerns over aging power plants and limited reserve capacity in the region.

READ MORE: Grid outlook: Slight improvement in Visayas power situation

Visayas grid for the last week of July

On Wednesday, July 29, is expected to see the tightest conditions relative to demand, with peak demand at 2,474 MW against supply of 2,708 MW.

Tuesday, July 28, is projected to have the highest demand and supply levels of the week, at 2,476 MW and 2,711 MW, respectively.

READ: DOE orders swift repairs to restabilize Visayas grid

By Friday, July 31, both figures are expected to ease slightly, with demand dropping to 2,409 MW and supply to 2,640 MW, mirroring a pattern seen on Monday, July 27, when demand was likewise at its lowest for the week at 2,426 MW against 2,658 MW in supply.

READ MORE: No clear return date for aging power plants behind Visayas outages

The NGCP has repeatedly flagged aging infrastructure and unplanned plant outages as recurring risks that can quickly erode such margins, at times triggering alerts that call on consumers and industries to conserve power.

The Visayas grid has faced persistent scrutiny in recent months over its reliability, with business groups and local officials pressing for faster deployment of battery energy storage systems (BESS) and other measures to shore up reserves.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has also weighed in on proposals to address recurring power emergencies in the region.

READ MORE: DOE vows better Visayas power before Marcos exits

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