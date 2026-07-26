Cebu Provincial Board approves 11 new secretariat positions

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LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Cebu Provincial Board (PB) has approved the creation of new permanent positions for its secretariat, addressing a staffing shortage that officials said has strained the office for years.

The ordinance, authored by Board Member Celestino Martinez III, passed its third and final reading on July 20, 2026, after the board discussed the secretariat’s limited workforce and growing workload.

The measure seeks to expand the office’s organizational capacity, improve its services, and ensure a faster and more effective response to the increasing demands of legislative operations.

“The current staffing complement vis-à-vis the expanded workload has resulted in operational strain and capacity limitations, necessitating organizational strengthening to ensure effectiveness and efficacy in the delivery of excellent public service,” the ordinance read.

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New plantilla positions

The ordinance creates the following 11 plantilla positions:

Board Secretary IV – Salary Grade (SG) 22

Administrative Officer V (Records Officer III) – SG 18

Board Secretary II – SG 17

Computer Maintenance Technologist II – SG 15

Senior Administrative Assistant II (Computer Operator IV) – SG 14

Administrative Officer III (Records Officer II) – SG 14

Local Legislative Staff Officer I – SG 11

Administrative Assistant IV (Audio-Visual Aids Technician III) – SG 10

Administrative Assistant II (Audio-Visual Aids Technician II) – SG 8

Administrative Aide VI (Audio-Visual Aids Technician I) – SG 6

Security Officer IV – SG 22

The Board Secretary positions will support agenda preparation, documentation of floor proceedings, journal transcription, correspondence, communications, and administrative cases.

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Administrative officers will provide administrative support, including records management and information dissemination, while audio-visual personnel will manage multimedia equipment and outgoing communications.

The technical positions will oversee digital systems maintenance and operations, while the security officer will ensure the safety of the board members, employees, guests, and visitors.

The salaries and benefits for the new positions will be funded through a supplemental budget or annual appropriations to be enacted later.

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‘Doubled or even tripled’ workload

The need for additional personnel was highlighted by PB Secretary Pulchra Marie Acevedo during a privilege speech at the board’s July 13 session.

Acevedo said the secretariat had only six permanent employees and seven casual workers, with three of the permanent employees classified as utility personnel despite performing secretariat duties.

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She said the staffing situation had persisted for about a decade as the office struggled to meet the demands of its work.

“I want to believe that we are still performing efficiently and effectively, but it is taking its toll on our mental and physical well-being,” Acevedo said. “The load that we have every week is now doubled or even tripled.”

She noted how the secretariat is struggling to keep up with growing legislative and administrative workloads — including records, cases, certifications, communications, and internal requests — amid tight deadlines.

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“There is already a lack of manpower to handle the growing demands of the office,” she said.

The newly approved positions are expected to help ease the staffing shortage and strengthen the secretariat’s capacity to handle the board’s expanding legislative and administrative responsibilities.

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