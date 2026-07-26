PNP ready for PBBM’s Sona, calls for maximum tolerance during rallies

Personnel from various government agencies and media organizations conduct final preparations inside and outside the House of Representatives in Quezon City, July 24, 20226, ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 27. (Photo by NIÑO JESUS ORBETA / INQUIRER.net)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said that all security preparations are finished for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday.

More than 20,000 police officers have been stationed across strategic locations to maintain security and ensure maximum tolerance toward demonstrators.

“All security protocols have been completed and we are already in the process of phased deployment in areas that require police presence,” said PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. in a statement on Sunday.

READ: Key milestones to watch ahead of Marcos’ 5th Sona

“We’ve done this before. We prepared for this important event—and we are ready,” noted Nartatez.

The National Capital Region Police Office earlier said it had inspected critical areas along Commonwealth Avenue, from St. Peter Parish Church to the Sandiganbayan, including IBP Road, the House of Representatives, and the Batasan Police Station.

Aside from providing security for the president’s Sona, police personnel will assist in traffic management along Commonwealth Avenue and surrounding areas of the Batasang Pambansa.

The PNP chief also reminded police personnel to observe maximum tolerance in handling rallies and urged protesters to cooperate with authorities, and comply with existing regulations to help maintain peace and order.

READ: Solutions, not achievements: What Fiipinos seek in Marcos’ Sona

“Our personnel are also ready to secure protest actions across the country. We likewise ask for the cooperation of everyone who will participate in the rallies,” said Nartatez.

“Let us respect one another’s rights and maintain peace and order on this day,” he added.

No threat related to 2026 Sona

The PNP has not monitored any serious security threat related to this year’s Sona but remains vigilant against any attempt to disrupt peace and order during the event.Earlier, the PNP said it would “exhaust all peaceful means” to stop protesters from burning effigies during rallies.

Read: PNP to ‘exhaust all peaceful means’ to stop effigy-burning at Sona

July 27 also marks the anniversary of the founding of the Iglesia ni Cristo, a religious movement which held a surprise rally on June 30, drawing over 12,000 participants.

“As of now, they have not made any announcement on whether they will push through with their celebration or where it will be held,” PNP public information chief Col. Allen Rae Co told the Inquirer. /apl

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