Zelensky: Russia seeks 30K more North Korean troops for Ukraine War  

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with Ireland’s Prime Minister following their meeting in Kyiv on July 23, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Agence France-Presse

KYIV — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reports that Moscow is asking Pyongyang for an additional 30,000 soldiers and missile launchers to support its ongoing war against Ukraine.

Writing in a social media post late Saturday, Zelensky noted that Russia is currently setting up infrastructure in its Voronezh region, located close to the Ukrainian border, to accommodate the incoming forces.

North Korea sent thousands of troops to help Russia fight off a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Kursk region in 2024. It has also provided arms to help Russia’s invasion since 2022.

READ: Russia, North Korea agree ‘long-term’ military cooperation

NK casualties in Ukraine War

According to South Korea, some 2,000 North Korean troops have been killed in the war.

“Russia wants to receive another 30,000 troops from North Korea. Since June, preparations have been underway in Russia’s Voronezh region to receive them,” Zelensky said on X.

“North Korea is also preparing to transfer additional launchers for ballistic missiles to Russia. This is a threat not only to Ukraine. Russia is helping North Korea learn how to wage war, improve its weapons, and gain real combat experience in using them,” he added.

“All of this is a threat to everyone in Asia who is within range of North Korean missiles.”

The two countries signed a military assistance treaty in 2024 and North Korea reaffirmed its support for Russia’s war on Ukraine during a visit to Moscow this week by its foreign minister Choe Son Hui.

READ: How Russia is luring foreign nationals to fight in Ukraine

Pyongyang “expressed invariable support for all the internal and external policies of the Russian Federation to eliminate the root cause of the Ukrainian dispute and defend its national sovereignty, territorial integrity and international justice”, the North’s KCNA state news agency said after the talks.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin expressed “gratitude” for North Korea’s support in a video released ahead of Choe’s visit.

READ: Putin says war winding down, blasts West for backing Ukraine

In return for its military aid, North Korea has received cash, military technology and food and energy commodities to help it overcome international sanctions over its nuclear program. /dl

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