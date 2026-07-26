Cebu City All-Stars cite ‘David vs Goliath’ stance in East Asia win

Players and coaching staff of the Cebu City All-Stars with Cebu City Sports Commission and Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas officials pose for a group photo. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City All-Stars drew inspiration from the biblical story of David and Goliath as they completed a championship run in the inaugural East Asia Super League (EASL) Future Champions All-Star Tournament in Hong Kong on Saturday.

The underdog message resonated with the young Cebuano squad, which bounced back from an opening-game loss to defeat teams from Hong Kong and Macau en route to the title.

Joel Co, the team’s head coach told CDN Digital how he shared to the team about the story of David and Goliath from 1 Samuel 17 during his pregame talk before the championship game against Macau, a team that had a noticeable size advantage.

“My pre-game talk sa mga players was sharing 1 Samuel 17, the story of David and Goliath. Dagko kaayo and more well-built ang Macau,” Co said.

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He said he reminded the players that David came prepared despite facing a bigger opponent.

“Ako sila gi-ingnan na even usa ka bato ra gigamit ni David para ni Goliath, naa siyay andam na lima ka bato kay nangandam siya sa mga igsoon ni Goliath nga dagko kaayo pud,” he said.

Co then compared David’s five stones to the qualities he wanted his players to bring into the game.

“Ang lima ka bato nga ba-on namo para tumbahon ang Macau kay determination, dedication, discipline, energy, ug resilience. Lipay kaayo ko nga they stayed disciplined in executing our game plan. Ang akong message nila is to stay humble and hungry,” Co added.

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Brave underdog mentality

Cabellon said the coaching staff also embraced the underdog mentality against a taller and more physical Macau squad.

“Amo ra gyud mindset was really to prepare the team and represent Cebu. Lig-on gyud sila ug mga dagko. We considered them the Goliath version sa basketball. But tungod sa kasing-kasing ug determination sa mga bata, willing gyud sila modaog,” said Cabellon.

He added that the team also had to adjust to unfamiliar conditions in Hong Kong. Since it was the players’ first trip abroad, many experienced their first airplane ride, while the cold temperature inside the air-conditioned venue also affected them early in the tournament.

The coaching staff later asked tournament organizers to slightly increase the temperature to help the players adjust.

Despite those early challenges, the Cebu Elite All-Stars found their rhythm as the tournament progressed and capped their first international campaign with the EASL title.

Following the team’s triumph, Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) and Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejano and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Region 7 Director Popoy Navarro congratulated the 15-player squad for representing Cebu on the international stage.

1st trip abroad

Dejano said the championship was even more meaningful because it was the players’ first trip outside the Philippines.

“We are truly grateful to the EASL for partnering with the Cebu City Government through the Cebu City Sports Commission, and to Mayor Nestor Archival for supporting this grassroots program and giving kids from different barangays in Cebu City the opportunity to be discovered and compete on the international stage. This journey was especially meaningful because, for many of these young athletes, it was their first time traveling outside the Philippines,” said Dejano, who watched the tournament in Hong Kong.

He also acknowledged the efforts of head coach Joel Co, assistant coach Jed Cabellon, the players’ parents, and the schools that supported the young athletes.

“Our sincere thanks to the coaches who dedicated their time to this program, the parents for their unwavering support, and the schools that awarded scholarships to many of our players. Most of all, thank you to our players for your hard work, discipline, and determination. You represented Cebu City with pride and showed that dreams can come true when given the opportunity,” Dejano added.

Navarro said the team’s response after its opening defeat reflected the character of Cebuano basketball.

“The federation is very proud and happy with the win of Team Cebu City. I really saw how the boys fought back through the tournament. After losing the first game to the hometown team, the team rallied together and showed what Cebuano basketball is all about,” he said.

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