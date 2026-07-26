Talisay fire kills girl, 4, hurts boy, 7, who leapt off 2nd floor

Talisay City. INQUIRER.net infographic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 4-year-old girl died while a 7-year-old boy was injured after fire engulfed their house in Purok Lubi, Sitio Caolong, Barangay Campo 4, Talisay City on Saturday afternoon, July 25, 2026.

The 4-year-old girl’s body and face were burned during the incident.

Meanwhile, the 7-year-old boy sustained burns on his right palm.

According to the investigation by the Talisay City Fire Station, the two were in their room on the second floor of their house when the incident occurred.

READ: Fire strikes Holy Family church in Mandaue City

The 4-year-old girl was sleeping, while the 7-year-old boy was playing with a cellular phone.

When the boy noticed that the fire had already spread, he immediately jumped off the house’s second floor, passing through the window.

Rescue attempt

Meanwhile, the mother of the girl tried to save her daughter, but the door of the room was locked, so they she to reach her through the window.

But when she saw her daughter, her body was already burned.

READ: Oil lamp or mosquito coil? Minglanilla fire that killed 83-yr-old probed

She rushed the victim to the nearest hospital; however, the girl was declared dead upon arrival.

Based on the investigation of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Talisay City, the fire was caused by an electric clip fan.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP