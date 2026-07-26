CBM Engineering captures AEBA 9th Corporate Cup title

The CBM Engineering team during the awarding. | Architects and Engineers Basketball Association photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — CBM Engineering’s mechanical engineers successfully defended their crown after overpowering RELLM Engineering, 83-74, to capture the Architects and Engineers Basketball Association (AEBA) 9th Corporate Cup championship on Saturday, July 25, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus Gymnasium.

The title was CBM Engineering’s second straight and third overall in league history, adding to its championships in 2023 and 2025.

The victory also tied the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) for the most championships in AEBA history with three. UAP won three consecutive titles from 2017 to 2019, while the Civil Engineers remain the second-winningest team with championships in 2016 and 2024.

READ: MPBL: Cebu Greats recover from home slump, rout Pasig

Abella leads attack

Dave Abella spearheaded CBM Engineering with 23 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one block to earn Finals Most Valuable Player honors. He received ample support from four teammates who also finished in double figures. Ivan Deo and James Paradela each scored 12 points, while Reclear Navarro and Jonathan Sotes chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

For RELLM Engineering, Andrew Egot poured in 20 points, along with four rebounds, two assists, and a steal, while Neil Ibarita added 18 points. Joemari Buhion also finished in double figures with 10 points.

CBM Engineering took control early and never looked back. It built a 24-15 advantage after the opening quarter before extending the lead to 49-31 at halftime. The defending champions stretched the cushion to as much as 20 points, 70-50, in the third period and comfortably closed out the victory despite being outscored, 24-13, in the final quarter.

READ: MPBL: Nic Cabañero led Biñan in demolishing Ilagan

Abella and Egot were named to the Mythical Five along with CBM teammate Jett Latonio, Johnro Electrical’s Paolo Munez, and Avantrac’s Jemcerson Sable.

Meanwhile, Jan Manalili received the Most Assists award, while Deo was recognized as the Most Steals awardee. Dextructures’ Dexter Estilloro claimed the Most Rebounds honor, CBM’s Navarro earned the Most Blocks award, and Darwin Gabaca of Dextructures finished as the league’s Most Points awardee.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP